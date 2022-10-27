2023 Beta 300 RX First Look [2-Stroke Motocrosser Updated]

Don Williams
While we’re waiting with bated breath for the upcoming Beta 450cc four-stroke motocrosser, it’s worth remembering that Beta already has a two-stroke motocross bike. The 2023 Beta 300 RX has just one update this year, but it’s a big one—the Sachs ZF shock is gone, replaced by a KYB C46 shock to match the KYB AOS fork. Not simply an off-the-shelf KYB, Beta worked with KYB to optimize the new C46 shock to work with the KYB AOS closed-cartridge fork and the motocross chassis.

2023 Beta 300 RX First Look - 2-stroke motocross bike

The 2023 Beta 300 RX’s retains its purpose-built 293cc two-stroke motor fed by a 38mm Keihin PXK carburetor. It features a smaller crankshaft and a square 72mm x 72mm bore-and-stroke with motocross track performance in mind. Although it has electric start, there is no oil injection—you’ll be running premix. The adjustable power valve also features progressive actuation. Weight with the 2.5-gallon fuel tank topped off is 235 pounds.

Beta positions the 300 RX as a motocross vet-class competition motorcycle that can also be used by off-road riders.

2023 Beta 300 RX First Look

The 2023 Beta 300 RX will hit dealer floors in November and have a $9399 price tag—up just $200 from last year. 

2023 Beta 300 RX Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke w/ counterbalancer

  • Displacement: 293cc

  • Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm

  • Compression ratio: 11.6:1

  • Induction: V-Force case reed

  • Fueling: Keihin 38mm PXK

  • Exhaust: Adjustable power valve w/ Arrow expansion chamber

  • Starting: Electric (optional backup kickstarter)

  • Lubrication: Premix

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Wet diaphragm-style

  • Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Double-cradle chromoly steel

  • Front suspension; travel: Compression- and rebound-damping adjustable 48mm inverted KYB AOS closed-cartridge fork; 11.6 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB C46 piggyback-reservoir shock; 11.4 inches

  • Rims: Excel Takasago

  • Tires: Michelin StarCross 5 Medium

  • Front tire: 90/90 x 21

  • Rear tire: 120/80 x 19

  • Front brake: 260mm Galfer rotor w/ 4-piston Nissin caliper

  • Rear brake: 240mm Galfer rotor w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.6 inches

  • Seat height: 37 inches

  • Ground clearance: 13.3 inches

  • Fuel tank capacity: 2.5 gallons

  • Wet weight: 235 pounds

2023 Beta 300 RR Price: $9399 MSRP

