Tactica M.250 Hex Tool Kit and M.100X Bundle: Review [Motorcycles]

With these needs in mind, Tactica has introduced ultra-compact advanced-design multi-tools that pack high functionality into very little space.We took a look at two versions that are presently available: the M.250 Hex Drive Tool Kit and the M.100X Bundle Pack.How functional are they? The day they arrived at my door, my cheap reading glasses were pretty much falling off my face. Both of the earpieces were loose and those annoying low-grade, super-tiny screws that secure them to the lens frame were backing out.I didn’t feel like rummaging for my precision screwdriver set—then it dawned on me—why look? You may have the tool for the job in your hand. I unpacked the M.250 Hex Drive Tool Kit and checked out the dozen driver bits it comes with.Frankly, I doubted any of the Phillips style drivers would be small enough to fit those tiny screws that normally require a jeweler’s screwdriver. Well, I was wrong. The smallest Phillips head driver in the set, PH 00, worked like a charm.Then, since I already had the M.250 in my hand, I decided to switch up to the next larger Phillips driver size, PH 0, and give it a whirl tightening the screws on one of the cold-air return covers in my house that had been on my agenda of odd jobs to get around to.So, the Tactica gear was off to a good start—not in my door a half-hour and already earning its keep!The drivers included in the M.250 Hex drive tool kit are Torx (star) T10, T20, T25; hex (Allen) H3, H4, H5; Phillips, PH 00, PH 0, PH 2; and flat blade 3, 4, 5. The M.250 can be used with or without the two-inch extension that is included. The M.250 is very self-contained with an outer case that includes both a strong magnet to allow it to be stored attached to any flat ferrous metal surface as well as a belt clip to make for easy carry-along capability.The drivers included in the M.100x Bundle Pack are Torx (star) T10, T20, T25; hex (Allen) H3, H4, H5; Phillips, PH 00, PH 0, PH1, PH 2; and flat blade 1.8, 3, 4, 5. The two additional bits in the Bundle Pack are concealed in the handle of the multi-tool.The multi-tool includes a bottle opener, heavy-duty socket (through a 420 stainless steel plate), universal wrench in 3/16” (5mm), 5/16” (8mm), 3/8” (10mm), 7/16” (11mm), ½” (13mm), 9/16” (14mm), light-duty drive socket, magnetic retention for drivers, a tiny package opener and metric/imperial ruler.Each of these devices is compact, handy, and capable. They do, of course, have some limitations. For example, access to hex head nut/bolt fasteners will determine whether the wrench feature on the M.100 can be used.Recessed or deep-set fasteners that would require the reach of a conventional wrench or socket will usually be inaccessible for the multitool. That said, a lot of light work for those things that can come loose when you are away from your main toolbox may well be able to be tightened up or repaired with these slick little tools.At first, some of the drivers can be difficult to slip out of the holder. A simple fix for me was to put a thin film of petroleum jelly on each bit and slide them back into the holder. After a little use, they were all easier to slip from the holder.An important feature in terms of portability is the fact that both devices can be allowed in your carry-on luggage at the airport under TSA regulations. That’s because the package opener feature is designed to allow cutting packing tape, but does not have enough blade to allow it to be used as a box cutter.The devices are molded of a 70% glass composite that won’t scratch other plastic surfaces such as your phone and each is very lightweight—for example, the M.100 weighs only 1.6 oz.For more information, go to https://tacticagear.com/
- Multi-Tool MSRP $39.95. Available on Amazon.
- Screwdriver Kit MSRP $49.95. Available on Amazon.
- Bundle MSRP $54.95. Available at TacticaGear.com