2021 KTM 890 Adventure R and R Rally First Looks (7 Fast Facts)

KTM has retuned the 890 motor for adventure duty. However, right now, we don’t know what the changes are. The Rally edition gets an Akropovič muffler that cuts weight. We can tell you that it peaks out at 105 horsepower at 8000 rpm and 74 ft-lbs of torque at 6500 rpm.

The 890’s chromoly frame has an aluminum steering head tube, as well as a lighter subframe than last year’s 790 Adventure.

The 2021 KTM 890 Adventure Rs get fully adjustable WP Xplor suspension, with significant upgrades for the Rally version. The Adventure R gets the standard WP Xplor suspension, with settings specific to the 890. There are springs in both fork legs, with the damping functions separated between the two legs. The shock has progressive damping rather than linkage assistance. The Adventure R Rally has 2.4-inch longer-travel Xplor Pro suspension. The Xplor Pro fork features cone valve technology for plushness and open cartridge design for consistent performance. The Xplor Pro shock has upgraded internals, including high-end low-friction parts. The longer-travel suspension on the Rally means it gets an additional 1.6 inches of ground clearance.

Continental TKC 80 tires are fitted to both 890s. The Adventure R Rally uses D.I.D DirtStar rims, and a narrow rear rim than the Adventure R. Tubes are used on the Rally, rather than the standard’s tubeless tire setup.

The Rally edition has detail upgrades for superior off-road performance. The Rally’s footpegs are wider and grippier, and the Rally gets an off-road style seat, rather than the standard R’s stepped passenger-friendly seat. Also, the lower tank protector is carbon fiber on the Rally. Extra winglets on the Rally’s radiator shrouds provide downforce at high speeds.

Both 890 Adventure R models have a full suite of electronics and a TFT display, with the Rally getting a couple of bonuses. Street, Offroad, and Rain modes are standard on both motorcycles; a Rally mode is standard on the Rally (naturally) and optional on the base model. Up/down quickshifting and cruise control are standard on the Rally, and options on the standard version. Traction control, engine compression regulation, upgraded ABS (cornering-aware, and off-road compatible), and Bluetooth integration of the KTM My Ride smartphone app show up on both 890s.

We don’t yet have prices or availability dates for the 2021 KTM 890 Adventure R and 890 Adventure R Rally. Keep in mind that there will be only 700 examples of the Rally built, and KTM is taking pre-orders on its website.

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 889cc

Bore x stroke: 90.7 x 68.8mm

Maximum power: 100 horsepower @ 8000 rpm

Maximum torque: 74 ft-lbs @ 6500 rpm

Valvetrain: DOHC, 8 valves

Fueling: DKK Dell’Orto w/ 46mm throttle body

Lubrication: Pressure lubrication w/ 2 oil pumps

Transmission: 6-speed (Rally: 6-speed with quickshifter)

Clutch: PASC assist-and-slipper clutch

Final drive: Chain

Frame: Chromoly tubular steel w/ stressed engine and chromoly trellis subframe

Handlebar: Tapered aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xplor inverted 48mm fork/9.4 inches (Rally: Fully adjustable WP Xplor Pro 7548 48mm inverted open-cartridge 48mm fork; 10.6 inches)

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free spring-preload adjustable WP Xplor PDS shock; 9.4 inches (Rally: Linkage-free fully adjustable WP Xplor Pro 6746 PDS shock; 10.6 inches)

Wheels: Wire-spoked (Rally: D.I.D DirtStar rims)

Front wheel: 2.50 x 21

Rear wheel: 4.50 x 18 (Rally: 4.00 x 18)

Tires: Continental Twinduro TKC 80

Front tire: 90/90 x 21

Rear tire: 150/70 x 18

Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ 4-piston radially mounted calipers

Rear brake: 260mm disc (Rally: 270mm disc)

ABS: Cornering and Offroad ABS

Wheelbase: 60.2 inches

Rake: 26.3 degrees (Rally: 26.2 degrees)

Seat height: 34.6 inches (Rally: 35.8 inches)

Ground clearance: 10.4 inches (Rally: 12 inches)

Fuel capacity: 5.3 gallons

Curb weight: 464 pounds (approx.)

2021 KTM 890 Adventure R Price: MSRP TBA

2021 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally Price: MSRP TBA

