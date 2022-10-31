There are two themes within The Racing Class collection—Chasing Checkers and Pilot—and both have a classic style. Chasing Checker focuses on the competition angle, with checkered flags juxtaposed with the traditional VP Racing logo. The Pilot theme has an outlaw edge, with skulls, wings, and lightning bolts linked to the VP Racing logo.“We are excited to team up with VP Racing to bring two powerful brands together to create something incredible beyond racing,” Speed Society CMO Bryan Cole said. “We have tapped into the culture of our fans to bring unique capsule collections of streetwear apparel that represent them as individuals and their passions of fashion, art, and automobiles. VP Racing is such an impactful legacy brand, we couldn’t resist the chance to work together and showcase a game-changing collaboration.”Rather than being a bit of a distraction on the technical VP Racing Fuels website, the new apparel can be found exclusively on the Speed Society website. Initial offerings include hoodies, sweatshirts, and t-shirts, with trucker hats on the way in time for Thanksgiving Dinner.
VP Racing x Speed Society: The Racing Class Streetwear
