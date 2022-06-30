2022 Pro Motocross Streaming Coverage Moving to FloRacing [AMA MX]

Following a rough start to the season with complaints about streaming capacity and intrusive advertising, MavTV Plus is handing over the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship streaming of the races to the FloSports’ FloRacing service. FloRacing will stream the races on its website and mobile app. MavTV will continue to show the AMA Motocross Nationals on cable television.FloRacing takes over from MavTV Plus this weekend for the RedBud National. MavTV Plus subscribers will have access to the FloRacing feed through the Washougal National on July 23, with MavTV Plus subscriptions ending on July 27. From July 27 forward, all of the AMA Motocross Nationals will be on FloRacing.
“We’re incredibly excited to welcome MavTV viewers from across the globe to FloSports,” FloSports CEO and Co-Founder Mark Floreani said. “Our platform will give current MavTV Plus users access to all of our live and on-demand events, including motorsports and so much more. With the first live MavTV on FloRacing events streaming this weekend, we aim to create a seamless viewing experience and ensure not a minute of a live event is missed.”FloRacing is offering “MavTV on FloRacing” for an introductory price of $6.99 a month, which is good until the end of 2022. In addition to the RedBud National this weekend, MavTV on FloRacing will be showing four Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series automobile races.“We place enormous value on the fan experience; we want to give our customers the best viewing experience possible,” said Morgan Lucas, President of Lucas Oil. “MavTV’s mission is to connect race fans to their favorite events from anywhere. FloSports helps us deliver on that mission, giving subscribers the best support, technology, and access to the motorsports events they love. We are all-in and eager to build this partnership into the best motorsports streaming platform available.”“It’s been quite the journey thus far, but like with anything new, you have to expect some growing pains,” MX Sports Pro Racing President Davey Coombs said. “Our audience has certainly shown a tremendous amount of patience as we’ve worked alongside MavTV to address the issues and concerns involving live streaming. We cannot thank them enough for their commitment and their willingness to be honest with us.”“With the new partnership and establishment of ‘MavTV on FloRacing,’ MavTV has helped provide the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship with a new home for mobile viewing with a proven track record to showcase the rest of what has been a truly memorable 50th anniversary season,” Coombs said. “We sincerely hope our fans continue to lend their support, which is invaluable to the success of the championship, and understand this is the most effective solution for the series moving forward to ensure we’re servicing our viewers both here in the U.S. and around the world.”Photography by Will Embree and Tyler Caisse
This week, in the first segment Editor Don Williams talks to us about the new Kawasaki Versys 650 LT. It’s the middleweight ADV style machine that uses the same 650 parallel twin motor as the Ninja 650, so it’s an excellent performer in a user-friendly, good looking package.
In the second segment, I chat with one of my dearest industry friends—now retired Honda PR executive, Jon Seidel. Jon’s fascinating career spans some 30 years with Big Red, and gave him some great experiences with some incredible machines. I was fortunate enough to be invited on many of the press launches that he organized. His new project is documenting and saving many of the old archives from years gone by—and incidentally, if you have anything that may be of value to the project, please contact us by email at producer@ultimatemotorcycling.com and we’ll pass it all on to Jon.
So on that note, from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!