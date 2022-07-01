2022 Kawasaki KX450X Review [From the Mountains to the Desert]

Hello everyone and welcome to the Motos and Friends Podcast, brought to you by the Editors of Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.

This week, in the first segment Editor Don Williams talks to us about the new Kawasaki Versys 650 LT. It’s the middleweight ADV style machine that uses the same 650 parallel twin motor as the Ninja 650, so it’s an excellent performer in a user-friendly, good looking package.

In the second segment, I chat with one of my dearest industry friends—now retired Honda PR executive, Jon Seidel. Jon’s fascinating career spans some 30 years with Big Red, and gave him some great experiences with some incredible machines. I was fortunate enough to be invited on many of the press launches that he organized. His new project is documenting and saving many of the old archives from years gone by—and incidentally, if you have anything that may be of value to the project, please contact us by email at producer@ultimatemotorcycling.com and we’ll pass it all on to Jon.

So on that note, from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!

