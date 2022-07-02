2022 World Supercross First Round Announced [Eli Tomac Added]

The first round of the 2022 World Supercross Championship Series has been announced. The new FIM-sanction series inaugural race will be held at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The national stadium of Wales, Principality Stadium holds 74,500 people and is home to the Wales national rugby union team. Designed for rugby, the floor of Principality Stadium is roomy—nearly 400 feet by 260 feet. Dubbed the British Grand Prix, Eli Tomac will be competing as a wild card rider against the previously announced duo of Ken Roczen and Cole Seely.“I’m pumped to be heading to Cardiff to compete in the FIM World Supercross British Grand Prix. It’s a huge opportunity for fans in the UK to witness world championship supercross for the first time, and I’m excited to be part of such a historical moment for the sport,” 2020 and 2022 AMA Supercross Champion Eli Tomac said. “While I’m definitely looking forward to going head-to-head with Ken, I also know there’s going to be a bunch of fast, talented riders from around the world all lining up for their shot at a world championship. It’s going to be an epic battle for certain.”
There are three more wild card slots available at the World Supercross British Grand Prix for riders not associated with the 10 Championship Teams, including MotoConcepts and three teams to be named.“We’re thrilled that Principality Stadium has been chosen to host round one of the FIM World Supercross Championship,” Principality Stadium Manager Mark Williams said. “Hosting the first round of the WSX, we look forward to delivering an outstanding experience for all supercross fans traveling to Cardiff and adding this to our successful 20-year history with motorsports.” The venue hosted a British Speedway Grand Prix in 2001.“Our mission with WSX is to elevate supercross to a truly global audience and give international fans the opportunity to experience this incredible sport at a world championship level,” Motorsport for SX Global Managing Director Adam Bailey explained. “As the kickoff to this global championship, the British Grand Prix marks a momentous occasion for supercross, and fans will see the likes of Roczen, Tomac, and a host of other world-class riders go head-to-head for the first time in an FIM World Supercross in the UK!”Tickets for the British Grand Prix go on sale to the general public on October 8 through Live Nation, with presale starting on July 5 for WSX members and July 7 for logged-in Live Nation members. Ticket prices have not been announced.Expect three rounds in the 2022 World Supercross Championship Series, with the schedule expanding to as many as 12 rounds in 2023. The locations and dates of rounds 2 and 3 of the 2022 WSX Series have not been announced.Photography by Tyler Caisse
This week, in the first segment Editor Don Williams talks to us about the new Kawasaki Versys 650 LT. It’s the middleweight ADV style machine that uses the same 650 parallel twin motor as the Ninja 650, so it’s an excellent performer in a user-friendly, good looking package.
In the second segment, I chat with one of my dearest industry friends—now retired Honda PR executive, Jon Seidel. Jon’s fascinating career spans some 30 years with Big Red, and gave him some great experiences with some incredible machines. I was fortunate enough to be invited on many of the press launches that he organized. His new project is documenting and saving many of the old archives from years gone by—and incidentally, if you have anything that may be of value to the project, please contact us by email at producer@ultimatemotorcycling.com and we’ll pass it all on to Jon.
So on that note, from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!