2022 RedBud National Motocross Results, Coverage, Standings + Video

By
Don Williams
-
2022 RedBud National Motocross Results: Justin Barcia
Justin Barcia

Eli Tomac continued his march toward the lead in the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series with a pair of Moto wins at the 2022 RedBud National Motocross. Tomac has three consecutive Moto wins, putting him just seven points behind series leader Chase Sexton. Sexton went 2-2, giving him his 9th podium in 10 Motos.

2022 RedBud National Motocross Results: Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac

Justin Barcia scored his first Moto podium in the second Moto, helping him to his first overall podium of 2022 with an 8-3 result. Three riders—Jason Anderson, Ken Roczen, and Joey Savatgy—were just a single point behind Barcia for the overall. Savatgy grabbed his first-ever National Moto podium in the Moto 1.

2022 RedBud National Motocross Results: Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton

Moto 1 was mostly processional, with Tomac leading every lap. Savatgy ran in P2 until Lap 14 (of 17), when Sexton went by. Moto 2 was much more competitive. Roczen led the first seven laps (of 17) before getting passed by eventual winner Tomac, with Roczen fading to P7 at the end. Sexton battled his way up to P2 after running in P6 for the first three laps. Barcia ran in P3 for the beginning and end of the race, swapping spots with Roczen and Sexton in the middle of Moto 2.

“It was a perfect day, perfect crowd, and perfect track,” Tomac said after winning the overall. “I love riding here at RedBud, and the track was awesome all day. The team did a great job getting me comfortable out there today, and I think it showed by being quickest qualifier and winning both motos.”

The 2022 AMA Nationals take to the sand track at The Wick 338 for the Southwick National in Massachusetts. Check our 2022 Pro Motocross TV Schedule for the air times—the coverage has been confusing as late, with MavTV Plus moving over to FloRacing, which still runs advertisements mid-Moto for paying customers.

Photography by Align Media

2022 RedBud Motocross National Results, RedBud MX, Buchanan, MI

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 1-1; 50 points

  2. Chase Sexton, Honda, 2-2; 44

  3. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 8-3; 33

  4. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 7-4; 32

  5. Ken Roczen, Honda, 4-7; 32

  6. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 3-9; 32

  7. Ryan Dungey, KTM, 6-5; 31

  8. Christian Craig, Yamaha, 5-6; 31

  9. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 9-8; 25

  10. Marshal Weltin, Suzuki, 10-12; 20

  11. Shane McElrath, Husqvarna, 14-11; 17

  12. Benny Bloss, 11-14; 17

  13. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 16-10; 16

  14. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 13-13; 16

  15. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 15-15; 12

  16. Chris Canning, GasGas, 12-38; 9

  17. Henry Miller, KTM, 30-16; 5

  18. Jeremy Hand, Honda, 19-18; 5

  19. Tristan Lane, KTM, 23-17; 4

  20. Jerry Robin, GasGas, 17-36; 4

  21. Tyler Stepek, KTM, 18-35; 3

  22. Jeremy Smith, Kawasaki, 21-19; 2

  23. Jeffry Walker, KTM, 20-20; 2

2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series (after 5 of 12 rounds)

  1. Chase Sexton, Honda, 224 points (3 Moto wins; 9 Moto podiums)

  2. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 217 (5 Moto wins; 7 Moto podium)

  3. Ken Roczen, Honda, 194 (1 Moto win, 6 Moto podiums)

  4. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 179 (1 Moto win; 4 Moto podiums)

  5. Ryan Dungey, KTM, 153

  6. Christian Craig, Yamaha, 151 (2 Moto podiums)

  7. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 139 (1 Moto podium)

  8. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 115

  9. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 108 (1 Moto podium)

  10. Shane McElrath, Husqvarna, 102

  11. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 102

  12. Antonio Cairoli, KTM, 89

  13. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 67

  14. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 62

  15. Marshal Weltin, GasGas/Suzuki, 60

  16. Benny Bloss, KTM, 58

  17. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 35

  18. Henry Miller, KTM, 22

  19. Justin Rodbell, Rodbell, 21

  20. Josh Gilbert, Husqvarna, 19

  21. Chris Canning, GasGas, 14

  22. Ryan Surratt, Yamaha, 11

  23. Jerry Robin, GasGas, 10

  24. Tyler Stepek, KTM, 10

  25. Felix Lopez, Husqvarna, 8

  26. Tristan Lane, KTM, 8

  27. Grant Harlan, Kawasaki, 8

  28. Jeremy Hand, Honda, 5

  29. Bryson Gardner, Honda, 4

  30. Vincent Luhovey, Kawasaki, 3

  31. Jeremy Smith, Kawasaki, 2

  32. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 2

  33. Jeffrey Walker, KTM, 2

  34. Justin Bogle, Suzuki, 2

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR