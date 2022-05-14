2022 Pro Motocross TV Schedule [NBC, MavTV, and MavTV Plus Options]

By
Don Williams
-
2021 450SX National Champion Dylan Ferrandis

For those who like to watch the AMA Motocross Championship Series, the 2022 edition will be much simpler than in years past. Every moto of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship—450MX and 250MX will be shown live on NBC TV Network, plus MavTV Motorsports Network for cable users and subscribers to streaming services that include MavTV or NBC access.

An alternative is to subscribe directly with MavTV Plus for worldwide streaming access. An advantage for MavTV Plus users is streaming replays on-demand, plus live coverage of qualifying for each round.

MavTV Plus runs $99 a year, or $7 a month, with the 2022 Pro Motocross Championship schedule running over five months. Annual subscribers before May 29 can claim a $10 discount by using the code PROMX10 when signing up.

“Now, we have the most accessible and comprehensive broadcast package in history to complement the excitement on the racetrack,” explains MX Sports Pro Racing President Davey Coombs, “with top-to-bottom live coverage that will allow our fans, most everywhere across the globe, to watch the action unfold.”

Protagonists in the 450SX class include defending champion Dylan Ferrandis, former champions Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen, and returning-from-retirement champion Ryan Dungey.

2022 Pro Motocross TV Schedule

  • May 28, 1 p.m., Fox Raceway I National, Pala, CA

  • June 4, 1 p.m., Hangtown Motocross Classic, Sacramento, CA

  • June 11, 1 p.m., Thunder Valley National, Lakewood, CO

  • June 18, 10 a.m., High Point National, Mt. Morris, PA

  • July 2, 10 a.m., Redbud National, Buchanan, MI

  • July 9, 10:30 a.m., Spring Creek National, Millville, MN

  • July 23, 1 p.m., Washougal National, Washougal, WA

  • August 13, 10 a.m., Unadilla National, New Berlin, NY

  • August 20, 10 a.m., Budds Creek National, Mechanicsville, MD

  • August 27, 10 a.m., Ironman National, Crawfordsville, IN

  • September 3, 1 p.m., Fox Raceway II National, Pala, CA

All times Pacific Daylight Time. All broadcasts run four hours.

Dylan Ferrandis photo by Will Embree / SMX Pictures

