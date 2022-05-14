2022 Pro Motocross TV Schedule [NBC, MavTV, and MavTV Plus Options]

MavTV Plus runs $99 a year, or $7 a month, with the 2022 Pro Motocross Championship schedule running over five months. Annual subscribers before May 29 can claim a $10 discount by using the code PROMX10 when signing up.“Now, we have the most accessible and comprehensive broadcast package in history to complement the excitement on the racetrack,” explains MX Sports Pro Racing President Davey Coombs, “with top-to-bottom live coverage that will allow our fans, most everywhere across the globe, to watch the action unfold.”Protagonists in the 450SX class include defending champion Dylan Ferrandis, former champions Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen, and returning-from-retirement champion Ryan Dungey.2022 Pro Motocross TV Schedule
May 28, 1 p.m., Fox Raceway I National, Pala, CA
June 4, 1 p.m., Hangtown Motocross Classic, Sacramento, CA
June 11, 1 p.m., Thunder Valley National, Lakewood, CO
June 18, 10 a.m., High Point National, Mt. Morris, PA
July 2, 10 a.m., Redbud National, Buchanan, MI
July 9, 10:30 a.m., Spring Creek National, Millville, MN
July 23, 1 p.m., Washougal National, Washougal, WA
August 13, 10 a.m., Unadilla National, New Berlin, NY
August 20, 10 a.m., Budds Creek National, Mechanicsville, MD
August 27, 10 a.m., Ironman National, Crawfordsville, IN
September 3, 1 p.m., Fox Raceway II National, Pala, CA
KTM RC 390 and Gordon McCall of Quail Motorcycle Gathering
Motos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello and welcome once again to Ultimate Motorcycling’s weekly Podcast—Motos and Friends.
This week features Senior Editor Nic de Sena’s impressions of the new KTM RC 390. The entry-level KTM has always been an impressive motorcycle that has sold extremely well, however the factory has now taken the bike to another level, with top-spec features that are typically found on flagship machines. Clearly KTM has realized that even smaller engined machines should have high spec suspension, brakes and electronics packages. Nic tells us how well the new RC 390 is equipped, and what he thought of riding the smaller displacement rocket.
In the second segment I chat with automotive and motorcycle industry icon, Gordon McCall. Gordon is the Director of Motorsports at the Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel Valley, California.
This weekend of Saturday May 14th sees the annual Quail Motorcycle Gathering re-start after its Covid-forced hiatus, and having attended every one of the previous Motorcycle Gatherings, personally I’m very happy that the event is back on the schedule. Gordon chats about the event and a little of what’s happening this year. It’s a great event and if you feel like a trip to the gorgeous Quail Lodge in Carmel Valley, you’ll get to meet Gordon, Roland Sands, and of course a large number of stunning motorcycles too.
From all of us at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!