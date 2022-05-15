Moto Guzzi 100th Anniversary Celebration Set For September 8-11, 2022

Government regulations got in the way of Moto Guzzi
celebrating its 100th birthday on time last year. However, that doesn’t stop the northern Italian brand from celebrating 100 years of Italian moto-art in 2022—and that’s exactly what’s going to happen on September 8-11 at the home of Moto Guzzi.
The Città Della Moto Guzzi International Motorcycle Rally is joining forces with the Guzzi World Days (aka GMG aka Giornate Mondiali Guzzi
), which is returning after an 11-year hiatus, to make the company’s centennial celebration something special. Also participating in the preparation for the event is the Comitato Motoraduno Internazionale
(International Motorcycle Rally Committee).
Guzzista from around the globe are expected to take over Mandello del Lario on the shore of Lago di Como, with the historic Via Parodi 57 factory as the epicenter. There, people can peruse 100 years of history at the Moto Guzzi Museum.
Over a century since the Moto Guzzi Normale, which was powered by an eight-horsepower motor, Moto Guzzi now features an assortment of motorcycles, all sporting air-cooled V-twin powerplants—though that is soon to change with the highly anticipated V100
.
The V85 TT line
of adventure motorcycles leads the way for Moto Guzzi, with five different flavors available, ranging from the bag-free V85 TT E5 to the sidebag-equipped V85 TT Travel E5 and three more E5 models with sidebags and a top case—the Centenario, the Guardia d’Onore, and the Adventure
.Cruiser fans are accommodated by the V9 Bobber Centenario E5, and the standard V9 Bobber
E5.Traditionalists flock to the V7 lineup, consisting of the bare-bones Stone E5, the flashy Special E5
, and the sophisticated Stone Centenario E5.
When attending Moto Guzzi’s 100th Anniversary celebration, expect to be surrounded by four-stroke V-twins and horizontal singles of a broad range of vintages, plus the occasional upright single, inline-4 (350 GTS and 254), and a smattering of two-strokes. Of course, when you’re in the Moto Guzzi Museum, there will be a V motor with eight cylinders for your viewing pleasure.