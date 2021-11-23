2022 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello Second Look [16 Fast Facts]

Motos and Friends this week brings you Senior Editor Nic de Sena’s perspective on the newly launched Aprilia 660 Tuareg ADV bike. Nic rode the bike in Sardinia and was impressed with Aprilia’s take on the middleweight section of the adventure-bike market. It’s not exotically priced, so if you’re looking for this type of machine, the Tuareg is definitely worthy of your attention.

The second segment is brought to you by Editor-at-Large Neale Bayly. It’s the story of the sadly defunct Motus motorcycles, and he interviews Brian Case, who designed the well-engineered V-4 engine, as well as the entire motorcycle chassis to wrap around it. 200 Motus motorcycles were made, and Brian tells us the story of how it all played out.

From us all here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode.

2022 Aprilia Tuareg 660 Review 17 Fast Facts from Sardinia

2022 Aprilia Tuareg 660 First Look (8 Fast Facts for Adventure)