2022 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello Second Look [16 Fast Facts]

In September, we had our first speculative look at the 2022 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello—a revolutionary motorcycle for the Italian brand as it moves into its second century. Although we still don’t have a full spec sheet, we have quite a few more details than we did two months ago—it’s not simply a new motor in an existing chassis. So, let’s dig in.
- The 2022 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello has a liquid-cooled DOHC 90-degree V-twin powerplant. While we’re all familiar with the transverse top end, double-overhead cams and liquid-cooling are new to the motorcycles from Mandello del Lario.
- Displacement is 1042cc. We’re waiting to hear the bore and stroke numbers, however. The physical size of the motor is smaller than the V85 TT’s.
- Moto Guzzi is claiming 115 horsepower from the new motor. Peak torque is 77 ft-lbs, with 90 percent of that number available at an engine speed of 3500 rpm. We don’t know when the horsepower and torque peaks are hit, but we can tell you that the rev limiter kicks in at 9500 rpm.
- Lubrication is a wet sump design, and the clutch is also wet. Additionally, the clutch is hydraulically actuated.
- The steel tube frame and left-side, single-sided aluminum swingarm give the Mandello a wheelbase of 58.5 inches. The swingarm houses the shaft drive. Also, Moto Guzzi tells us that the drive shaft position is lower and eliminates torque transfer to the suspension.
- The 2022 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello gets a six-axis IMU, ride-by-wire, and a Marelli 11MP ECU. This allows for three engine mappings, four levels of traction control, three engine-braking levels, cruise control, and cornering-aware ABS.
- Four riding modes will incorporate the various adjustable functions—Sport, Road, Travel, and Rain. A five-inch TFT screen will help the rider keep track of everything.
- The riding modes control a unique feature—adaptive aerodynamics. Moto Guzzi is intending the Mandello to be a sport-tourer—a two-up one, at that. The adaptive aerodynamic system adjusts deflectors on the side of the fuel tank, using the speed and riding mode to determine their positions. At their most protective, the deflectors cut 22 percent of the air pressure sent to the rider. The idea is to get more protection out of a smaller fairing.
- To further protect the rider from windblast, the windshield is electronically adjustable.
- Ergonomics are designed for touring comfort, while still offering a proper body position for sporty riding.
- We don’t know the fuel consumption of the Mandello, but the fuel tank holds 4.6 gallons.
- The pillion seat is designed for passenger comfort. Moto Guzzi describes it as “well-padded.” There are handles for the passenger.
- Lighting is entirely LED. In addition to the usual lighting array, there are DRLs and cornering lights for after-dark turning safety.
- Styling is intended to remind you of the 1976 Le Mans and 1981 Le Mans 850 III. From our perspective, the Mandello stands visually strong on its own.
- There will be two trims for the 2022 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello. The upscale version will have Öhlins semi-active suspension, a quickshifter, heated grips, and the Moto Guzzi MIA multimedia platform that connects the motorcycle to your smartphone via Bluetooth.
- We’d like to tell you more, but Moto Guzzi is being a bit cagey with the release of the motorcycle. So, we don’t have full specs, the price is unknown, and we don’t know when you can buy one. We can’t wait to ride it, of course.