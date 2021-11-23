2022 Aprilia Tuono 660 Factory First Look [11 Fast Facts]

It didn’t take long for Aprilia to offer an upgrade to the Tuono 660. While a six-axis IMU and the capabilities it supports are the biggest news about the 2022 Aprilia Tuono 660 Factory, there are other important new features on this faired upright sportbike, so let’s get to it.
- The 2022 Aprilia Tuono 660 Factory is imbued with a complete electronic suite of rider aids. The IMU is matched to a fully ride-by-wire system.
- The 660 Factory has the adjustable help you want. Pick your levels of intervention for traction control, wheelie control, engine braking, power production, throttle response, and cruise control.
- All five riding modes are customizable. Aprilia designers have put together three riding modes for the street and two for the track, and then they let you loose to set them up as you please.
- Cornering-aware ABS is part of the new Factory. However, it is not adjustable.
- A quickshifter is standard on the 2022 Aprilia Tuono 660 Factory. You can shift up and down to your heart’s content without touching the slipper clutch.
- For those who ride after dark, there’s cornering lighting. Lean over, and the IMU instructs the computer to tell cornering lights to help you see where you’re going.
- The Tuono 660 suspension is upgraded to Factory spec. The KYB fork and Sachs shock are fully adjustable units, and they’re set up by Aprilia engineers for sport riding.
- There’s on less tooth on the Factory’s countershaft sprocket. This will increase acceleration in exchange for a reduction in top speed. The motor is unchanged from the standard Tuono 660.
- A lithium battery drops the curb weight of the Factory to under 400 pounds.
- A single-seat tail fairing tells the world that you ride for sport, not to transport a passenger. However, there is a seat underneath, along with passenger pegs, so you can ride two-up at a moment’s notice.
- We don’t have a price for the 2022 Aprilia Tuono 660 Factory. Unfortunately, we also can’t tell you when it will hit showroom floors in the United States.
We have tested the Aprilia Tuono 660
2022 Aprilia Tuono 660 Factory Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin w/ 270-degree crankshaft
- Displacement: 659cc
- Bore x stroke: 81 x 63.9mm
- Maximum power: 100 horsepower at 10,500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 49 ft-lbs @ 8500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 13.5:1
- Intake: EFI w/ two 48mm throttle bodies
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ slipper function
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Twin-spar aluminum w/ aluminum subframe
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB inverted 41mm fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Cantilevered, linkage-free, fully adjustable piggyback-reservoir Sachs shock; 5.1 inches
- Wheels: Aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 17. X 5.5
- Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17 (180/60 x 17 optional)
- Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ 4-piston radially, mounted Brembo calipers, radially mounted master cylinder, and steel-braided line
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ twin-piston Brembo caliper w/ steel-braided line
- ABS: Cornering aware
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 53.9 inches
- Rake: 24.1 degrees
- Trail: 4.1 inches
- Seat height: 32.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.0 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 48 mpg
- Curb weight: 399 pounds
- Colors: Factory Dark
2022 Aprilia Tuono 660 Factory Price: $TBA MSRP