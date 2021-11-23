2022 Honda ADV350 First Look [11 Fast Facts: Adventure Scooter]

You may not be aware that the X-ADV is Honda’s best-selling motorcycle in Europe this year. Honda certainly knows, and that has resulted in the 2022 Honda ADV350 adventure scooter. America doesn’t get the X-ADV, though we do have the ADV150. Now, there’s something in-between, and we’re hoping the ADV350, and the X-ADV, can be delivered to our shores soon. In the meantime, let’s check out the ADV350 and what it has to offer the world of adventure riding.
- The 2022 Honda ADV350 is powered by a 330cc single that puts out 29 horsepower. That peak comes at 7500 rpm, with the torque peak hitting 23 ft-lbs at 5250 rpm. A fully automatic CVT makes it easy to access the four-valve motor’s power. Additionally, the ADV350 has two-level Honda Selectable Torque Control to prevent the rear wheel from breaking traction during acceleration and deceleration.
- The inverted fork is not adjustable, while the twin piggyback shocks have spring-preload adjustment.
- With a fuel tank over three gallons and fuel consumption at 69 mpg, you may get as much as 200 miles between fill-ups.
- The 15-/14-inch wheel combination sports off-road-ready rubber. We’re not sure of the brand of tires, however.
- Ground clearance is 5.7 inches, so you’ll want to stick to improved dirt roads.
- Disc brakes are found on each wheel. Two-channel ABS is standard.
- Touring riders will appreciate the four-position windscreen that has an adjustment range of over five inches.
- Two full-face helmets can fit in the storage space under the seat. Total underseat storage capacity is 48 liters. For additional cargo-carrying capacity, a Smart Topbox variant is available. The Smart Topbox unlocks automatically with the ADV350’s Smart Key.
- The LCD dash interfaces with your smartphone and has voice control capabilities.
- A USB Type-C plug in the glovebox quickly charges compatible smartphones.
- We don’t have a price for the 2022 Honda ADV350. As we mentioned at the start, we don’t know if this adventure scooter will make it to the United States, but it would make a great companion to the ADV150 while we wait for the X-ADV.
2022 Honda ADV350 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke
- Displacement: 330cc
- Maximum power: 29 horsepower @ 7500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 23 ft-lbs @ 5250 rpm
- Bore and Stroke: 77 x 70.8mm
- Compression ratio: 10.5:1
- Fueling: EFI
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: Fully automatic belt/pulley CVT
- Clutch: Automatic centrifugal-type
CHASSIS
- Frame: Steel underbone
- Front suspension: Inverted fork
- Rear suspension: Twin shocks w/ piggyback reservoirs
- Front tire: 120/70 x 15
- Rear tire: 140/70 x 14
- Front brake 256mm disc
- Rear brake: 250mm disc
- ABS: 2-channel
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 59.8 inches
- Rake: 26.5 degrees
- Trail: 3.5 inches
- Seat height: 31.3 inches
- Ground clearance: 5.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.1 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 69 mpg
- Curb weight: 410 pounds
COLORS
- Spangle Silver Metallic
- Matt Carbonium Grey Metallic
- Matt Carnelian Red Metallic
2022 Honda ADV350 Price: MSRP TBA