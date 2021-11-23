2022 Honda ADV350 First Look [11 Fast Facts: Adventure Scooter]

You may not be aware that the X-ADV is Honda’s best-selling motorcycle in Europe this year. Honda certainly knows, and that has resulted in the 2022 Honda ADV350 adventure scooter. America doesn’t get the X-ADV, though we do have the ADV150. Now, there’s something in-between, and we’re hoping the ADV350, and the X-ADV, can be delivered to our shores soon. In the meantime, let’s check out the ADV350 and what it has to offer the world of adventure riding.

2022 Honda ADV350 First Look: Specs

  1. The 2022 Honda ADV350 is powered by a 330cc single that puts out 29 horsepower. That peak comes at 7500 rpm, with the torque peak hitting 23 ft-lbs at 5250 rpm. A fully automatic CVT makes it easy to access the four-valve motor’s power. Additionally, the ADV350 has two-level Honda Selectable Torque Control to prevent the rear wheel from breaking traction during acceleration and deceleration.
  1. The inverted fork is not adjustable, while the twin piggyback shocks have spring-preload adjustment.
  1. With a fuel tank over three gallons and fuel consumption at 69 mpg, you may get as much as 200 miles between fill-ups. 
  1. The 15-/14-inch wheel combination sports off-road-ready rubber. We’re not sure of the brand of tires, however.

2022 Honda ADV350 First Look: Adventure Scooter

  1. Ground clearance is 5.7 inches, so you’ll want to stick to improved dirt roads. 
  1. Disc brakes are found on each wheel. Two-channel ABS is standard.
  1. Touring riders will appreciate the four-position windscreen that has an adjustment range of over five inches.
  1. Two full-face helmets can fit in the storage space under the seat. Total underseat storage capacity is 48 liters. For additional cargo-carrying capacity, a Smart Topbox variant is available. The Smart Topbox unlocks automatically with the ADV350’s Smart Key.

2022 Honda ADV350 First Look: Price

  1. The LCD dash interfaces with your smartphone and has voice control capabilities. 
  1. A USB Type-C plug in the glovebox quickly charges compatible smartphones. 
  1. We don’t have a price for the 2022 Honda ADV350. As we mentioned at the start, we don’t know if this adventure scooter will make it to the United States, but it would make a great companion to the ADV150 while we wait for the X-ADV. 

2022 Honda ADV350 Specs

ENGINE 

  • Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke
  • Displacement: 330cc
  • Maximum power: 29 horsepower @ 7500 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 23 ft-lbs @ 5250 rpm
  • Bore and Stroke: 77 x 70.8mm
  • Compression ratio: 10.5:1
  • Fueling: EFI
  • Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Transmission: Fully automatic belt/pulley CVT
  • Clutch: Automatic centrifugal-type

CHASSIS 

  • Frame: Steel underbone
  • Front suspension: Inverted fork
  • Rear suspension: Twin shocks w/ piggyback reservoirs
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 15
  • Rear tire: 140/70 x 14
  • Front brake 256mm disc
  • Rear brake: 250mm disc
  • ABS: 2-channel

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES 

  • Wheelbase: 59.8 inches
  • Rake: 26.5 degrees
  • Trail: 3.5 inches
  • Seat height: 31.3 inches
  • Ground clearance: 5.7 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.1 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 69 mpg
  • Curb weight: 410 pounds

COLORS

  • Spangle Silver Metallic
  • Matt Carbonium Grey Metallic
  • Matt Carnelian Red Metallic

2022 Honda ADV350 Price: MSRP TBA

