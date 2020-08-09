2021 Honda ADV150 Review: Adventure Scooter (19 Fast Facts)

Up went the shout for a competition to design a worldwide product, so a Honda R&D internal design contest kicked into action. The 2021 Honda ADV150 scooter came to fruition based on the winning design of Honda’s Thailand team. Although some countries may have different features, it’s genuinely a world model. If you’re thinking scooter, this peppy performer with a unique design should definitely be in the running.

To ride the 2021 Honda ADV150, there’s no need to be a motorcyclist. Being a scooter, it is easy to ride, even for those who have never operated a motorcycle. Even if you aren’t able to operate a clutch, just jump on, twist the throttle, and you’re going! It’s easy to enjoy the simple pleasure of the ride.

Your ADV150 key can be left in your pocket or handbag. Leave the key in your pocket, and you can start up as soon as you walk up to scooty. You begin by turning a small dial that illuminates blue. The first click allows you to open the seat storage and open the fuel cover (situated below the handlebars). With one more click, you’re in the start position. Pull either brake lever in, and push the start button.

There’s another handy ignition key trick. Let’s say you’re sipping your latte on a café terrace still within key-activation-range—you can turn your key off and disable the ADV150.

Should per-chance you damage the ignition key and can’t access the compartments, don’t fret, as Honda has supplied a hexagon-shaped emergency key. The key is actually a set of magnets that has its own unique code that allows it to activate your seat lock, giving you access. No one will be able to hack this with regular lock-picking tools.

Riding position made me feel relaxed and comfy. With a scooter, you are in more of a sit-down position than legs-astride. This results in plenty of foot room on the floorboards for manly men and for ladies’ more delicate feet. A mention here of the rear seat. We didn’t try it, but the well-padded seat looks to have plenty of space, and the passenger gets full-size footpegs.

Wind protection is kept in check with a small windscreen. It is adjustable by pulling out two small knobs for dual positions—higher or lower. No tools are required, but you don’t want to make the adjustment while riding.

Fuel consumption is generally a hot topic for scooters, and the ADV150 is frugal. Whether you’re drawn to a scooter as your daily commuter, pleasure-leisure ride, or worthy worker bee around your extensive grounds, then the ADV150 is economy-personified. I saw 88.7 mpg on the nifty display at the end of our testing. That is after riding on twisty canyon roads, fast straightaways (clocking a sensibly ridden maximum speed of 68 mph), city streets, and an off-pavement adventure section. The Honda’s fuel-sipping nature translates to lower spending and fewer fill-ups of the 2.1-gallon tank.

Honda squeezes more miles out of a gallon of fuel with its Smart Power system. This ADV150 shuts off when you’re at a stop, then fires up seamlessly when the throttle is twisted. This reduces fuel consumption, as well as cuts emissions.

Despite its miserly use of fuel, the ADV150 is not short of performance. The ADV150’s powerplant is based on Honda’s PCX150 scooter engine. Changes to the exhaust and intake match the styling, as well as improve power delivery with more low- to mid-range power.

Despite a chunky look, the ADV150 has a light feel. A curb weight under 300 pounds makes for composed riding. Stopping and parking are straightforward, thanks to a tight turning radius and low center of gravity. The kickstand goes out smoothly with an effortless flick of the heel. The seat height is 31.3 inches, though the generous seat width meant that my legs couldn’t quite reach to flat foot—I’m 5’ 6” with a 29-inch inseam. However, I felt confident because of the low center of gravity and grip position, making riding and parking maneuvers easy. If space is tight, the centerstand gives a feasible option to slot in.

Handling is intuitive, and turn-in is neutral. The ADV150 provides lots of confidence in corners, and there is plenty of cornering clearance. The ADV150 had super stability, even in some gusty winds.

Off-road pattern IRC Trail Winner tires give ADV150 a hench look and the option for adventure. The 2021 Honda ADV150 has a 13-/14-inch wheel combination, and the tire-pattern allows for traction off the pavement. I like the stability of the tires on rough ground, giving me needed confidence. The ADV150 copes well with the off-road gravel and dusty surfaces, and makes me feel secure enough for a touch of larking around. On the pavement, the IRCs offer more than enough traction, and should be particularly effective in the wet.

The brakes are really efficient and reactive. The ADV150 comes with ABS standard, though only for the disc-equipped front wheel. The rear wheel, with its drum brake, is on its own. That is a good design for off-pavement ADV riding. I like how much feel and feedback the brakes have, giving me lots of confidence when stopping.

We all like an attractive design, and the ADV150 sets a trending tone. The unique look of this scooter suits any age group, thanks to its adventure-based styling. Contrasting with the attractive two-tone gray theme of the overall body and darker wheels, I particularly liked the way the Showa shocks’ golden piggyback reservoirs gleam out as a feature to be admired. They are cool-looking whilst giving 4.7 inches of travel. Up front, the longer suspension travel of 5.1 inches—an upgrade over the PCX150—is nice and comfy, even over the rough stuff.

For me, it’s important to quickly see necessary information whilst riding, and the ADV150 has a nice clear dash. Convenient features are displayed plainly on the white-on-blue backlight LCD. It shows mph, fuel level, battery voltage, and instant fuel consumption. You can also scroll through average fuel consumption and a trip meter.

You can’t beat idiot-proof safety features. The ADV150 won’t start on the side stand, so you’ll never experience embarrassment or incur bumps and bruises because you’ve ridden off with your sidestand sticking out. Another one I like is the engine kill switch—big and bold to hit for instant cut-off as required. Fortunately, it’s not easy to accidentally activate.

It’s always good to hear the word ‘standard’ when asking about features you like on a moto. For instance, ADV150 comes with a cigarette-lighter 12-volt outlet neatly housed in its own spacious, push-to-open, lockable, two-liter cubby hole. Lighting is LED, and then there’s EFI and electric starting.

I love the commendable storage compartment. Fabulous weather-resistant space under the seat gives you 27 liters of room and fits many types of helmet within. However, it’s worth trying with your own helmet; it does not accommodate my full-face Arai Quantum-X with an external Sena SFR communications unit attached.

For convenience and fun for all the riders in your family, you can give yourself the freedom to make life an adventure. The 2021 Honda ADV150 breathes new life into the often-predictable scooter platform.

Photography by Joseph McKimmy

RIDING STYLE

Helmet: Arai Quantum-X

Communications: Sena SFR

Jacket: Alpinestars Stella Renne Denim/Leather

Gloves: Alpinestars Stella Atom

Jeans: Alpinestars Stella Angeles

Boots: Alpinestars Stella Kerry Waterproof

2021 Honda 150ADV Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder inclined 80 degrees

Displacement: 149cc

Bore and Stroke: 57.3mm x 57.9mm

Compression ratio: 10.6:1

Fueling: PGM-FI with automatic enrichment

Valvetrain: SOHC; two-valve

Cooling: Liquid

Clutch: Automatic centrifugal-type

Transmission: Fully automatic belt/pulley CVT

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: 31mm Showa fork/5.1 inches

Rear suspension: Showa piggyback-reservoir shocks/4.7 inches

Tires: IRC Trail Winner

Front tire: 110/80 x 14

Rear tire: 130/70 x 13

Front brake 240mm disc

Rear brake: 130mm mechanical drum

ABS: Standard (front wheel only)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 51.8 inches

Rake: 27.0 degrees

Trail: 3.4 inches

Seat Height: 31.3 inches

Fuel Capacity: 2.1 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption:

Curb weight: 294 pounds

Color: Matte Black Metallic

2021 Honda ADV150 Price: $4299 MSRP

2021 Honda ADV150 Review Photo Gallery