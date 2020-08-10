Monday, August 10, 2020
Community Motorcycle Safety 2019 Indian Scout & Scout Bobber Recall: Brake Issues

Indian Motorcycle Company has recalled 2,742 of its 2019 Indian Scout and Scout Bobber motorcycles due to possible brake-performance issues.

Indian says on models equipped with ABS, air may remain trapped within the brake system, which may result in reduced braking performance.

Indian says it will notify owners, and dealers will perform a brake fluid bleed of the front and rear ABS to evacuate the air, free of charge.

Indian Scout Bobber recall

Read our 2019 Indian Scout Vs Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special Review

The manufacturer has not yet provided a recall start date. Owners may contact Indian customer service at 1-877-204-3697. Indian’s number for this recall is 1-18-07. This recall is an expansion of NHTSA Recall number 19V-156.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

