2021 Honda X-ADV First Look: Motorcycle/Scooter ADV Hybrid

Although not yet a model offered in the United States, the 2021 Honda X-ADV is popular enough since its 2017 introduction to get serious upgrades for the coming European model year. Keep in mind that what happens in Europe is often a preview of what is coming in the United States.

The 2021 Honda X-ADV is a scooter-style adventure motorcycle with a six-speed Dual Clutch Transmission. This gives the rider the convenience of a fully automatic transmission that scooters enjoy, but with a six-speed gearbox that is also manually shiftable with an automatic clutch.

The powerplant is based on the Honda NC750X engine, which we are familiar with. The parallel-twin forward-canted motor gets a four-horsepower boost for 2021, along with a redline that is 600 rpm higher. The gear ratios are reworked to match the additional power production, and the DCT has been updated. With ride-by-wire technology, the 2021 Honda X-ADV has power modes that include adjustable engine compression braking.

Honda has updated the frame, with the overall weight on the new X-ADV dropping over six pounds to 520 pounds at the curb with the 3.5-gallon fuel tank filled.

The styling has been updated to better reflect its ADV inspiration, with a new windscreen, more underseat storage (now 22 liters with a USB charging port), a new 1.2-liter glovebox, an LED DRLs.

Technology updates include a new five-inch TFT dash, plus Honda Smartphone Voice Control system. This feature debuted on the Honda Forza 750, and it allows the rider to interface with a smartphone via buttons and voice via a Honda app.

We don’t yet have a price for the 2021 Honda X-ADV in Europe, or an arrival date in the United States. However, the adventure-scooter market is wide open, and the six-speed DCT makes the X-ADV an intriguing two-wheeler that we look forward to riding.

2021 Honda X-ADV Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 745cc

Bore x stroke: 77 x 80mm

Maximum power: 58 horsepower @ 6750 rpm

Maximum torque: 51 ft-lbs @ 4750 rpm

Compression ratio: 745cc

Transmission: 6-speed w/ Dual Clutch Transmission

Clutch: Wet multiplate DCT

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Diamond style w/ steel tubing

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm inverted fork/6.0 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, non-adjustable shock; 5.9 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoke

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 15 x 4.50

Tires: Bridgestone Trail Wing Radial

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 160/60 x 17

Front brakes: 296mm discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Nissin calipers

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 62.6 inches

Rake: 27 degrees

Trail: 4.1 inches

Seat height: 32.3 inches

Ground clearance: 6.5 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.5 gallons

Estimate fuel consumption: 65 mpg

Curb weight: 520 pounds

COLORS

Grand Prix Red

Graphite Black

Pearl Deep Mud Grey

2021 Honda X-ADV Price: MSRP TBA