2021 Honda X-ADV First Look: Motorcycle/Scooter ADV Hybrid

Although not yet a model offered in the United States, the 2021 Honda X-ADV is popular enough since its 2017 introduction to get serious upgrades for the coming European model year. Keep in mind that what happens in Europe is often a preview of what is coming in the United States.
The 2021 Honda X-ADV is a scooter-style adventure motorcycle with a six-speed Dual Clutch Transmission. This gives the rider the convenience of a fully automatic transmission that scooters enjoy, but with a six-speed gearbox that is also manually shiftable with an automatic clutch.
The powerplant is based on the Honda NC750X engine, which we are familiar with. The parallel-twin forward-canted motor gets a four-horsepower boost for 2021, along with a redline that is 600 rpm higher. The gear ratios are reworked to match the additional power production, and the DCT has been updated. With ride-by-wire technology, the 2021 Honda X-ADV has power modes that include adjustable engine compression braking.
Honda has updated the frame, with the overall weight on the new X-ADV dropping over six pounds to 520 pounds at the curb with the 3.5-gallon fuel tank filled.
The styling has been updated to better reflect its ADV inspiration, with a new windscreen, more underseat storage (now 22 liters with a USB charging port), a new 1.2-liter glovebox, an LED DRLs.
Technology updates include a new five-inch TFT dash, plus Honda Smartphone Voice Control system. This feature debuted on the Honda Forza 750, and it allows the rider to interface with a smartphone via buttons and voice via a Honda app.
We don’t yet have a price for the 2021 Honda X-ADV in Europe, or an arrival date in the United States. However, the adventure-scooter market is wide open, and the six-speed DCT makes the X-ADV an intriguing two-wheeler that we look forward to riding.
2021 Honda X-ADV Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 745cc
- Bore x stroke: 77 x 80mm
- Maximum power: 58 horsepower @ 6750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 51 ft-lbs @ 4750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 745cc
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ Dual Clutch Transmission
- Clutch: Wet multiplate DCT
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Diamond style w/ steel tubing
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm inverted fork/6.0 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, non-adjustable shock; 5.9 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoke
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 15 x 4.50
- Tires: Bridgestone Trail Wing Radial
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
- Front brakes: 296mm discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Nissin calipers
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 62.6 inches
- Rake: 27 degrees
- Trail: 4.1 inches
- Seat height: 32.3 inches
- Ground clearance: 6.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.5 gallons
- Estimate fuel consumption: 65 mpg
- Curb weight: 520 pounds
COLORS
- Grand Prix Red
- Graphite Black
- Pearl Deep Mud Grey
2021 Honda X-ADV Price: MSRP TBA