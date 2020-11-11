Wednesday, November 11, 2020
2021 Honda X-ADV First Look: Motorcycle/Scooter ADV Hybrid

Although not yet a model offered in the United States, the 2021 Honda X-ADV is popular enough since its 2017 introduction to get serious upgrades for the coming European model year. Keep in mind that what happens in Europe is often a preview of what is coming in the United States.

The 2021 Honda X-ADV is a scooter-style adventure motorcycle with a six-speed Dual Clutch Transmission. This gives the rider the convenience of a fully automatic transmission that scooters enjoy, but with a six-speed gearbox that is also manually shiftable with an automatic clutch.

The powerplant is based on the Honda NC750X engine, which we are familiar with. The parallel-twin forward-canted motor gets a four-horsepower boost for 2021, along with a redline that is 600 rpm higher. The gear ratios are reworked to match the additional power production, and the DCT has been updated. With ride-by-wire technology, the 2021 Honda X-ADV has power modes that include adjustable engine compression braking.

Honda has updated the frame, with the overall weight on the new X-ADV dropping over six pounds to 520 pounds at the curb with the 3.5-gallon fuel tank filled.

The styling has been updated to better reflect its ADV inspiration, with a new windscreen, more underseat storage (now 22 liters with a USB charging port), a new 1.2-liter glovebox, an LED DRLs.

Technology updates include a new five-inch TFT dash, plus Honda Smartphone Voice Control system. This feature debuted on the Honda Forza 750, and it allows the rider to interface with a smartphone via buttons and voice via a Honda app.

We don’t yet have a price for the 2021 Honda X-ADV in Europe, or an arrival date in the United States. However, the adventure-scooter market is wide open, and the six-speed DCT makes the X-ADV an intriguing two-wheeler that we look forward to riding.

2021 Honda X-ADV Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Parallel twin
  • Displacement: 745cc
  • Bore x stroke: 77 x 80mm
  • Maximum power: 58 horsepower @ 6750 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 51 ft-lbs @ 4750 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 745cc
  • Transmission: 6-speed w/ Dual Clutch Transmission
  • Clutch: Wet multiplate DCT
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Diamond style w/ steel tubing
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm inverted fork/6.0 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, non-adjustable shock; 5.9 inches
  • Wheels: Wire-spoke
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
  • Rear wheel: 15 x 4.50
  • Tires: Bridgestone Trail Wing Radial
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
  • Front brakes: 296mm discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Nissin calipers
  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 62.6 inches
  • Rake: 27 degrees
  • Trail: 4.1 inches
  • Seat height: 32.3 inches
  • Ground clearance: 6.5 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.5 gallons
  • Estimate fuel consumption: 65 mpg
  • Curb weight: 520 pounds

COLORS

  • Grand Prix Red
  • Graphite Black
  • Pearl Deep Mud Grey

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

