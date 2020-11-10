Tuesday, November 10, 2020
2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP First Look (9 Fast Facts + Specs and Photos)

The competition in the mid-size upright naked sportbike class continues to get more aggressive. The latest entry is the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP, which builds on the redesigned standard MT-09. If you want to see all the changes to the MT-09 this year, check out our 2021 Yamaha MT-09 First Look story. We’re going to check out what makes the SP an SP.

  1. The big upgrade for the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP is upgraded suspension. The new shock and fork add two pounds to the package, bumping the SP’s curb weight up to a still-light 419 pounds.

2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP First Look: Price

  1. Öhlins provides the rear shock. It’s a fully adjustable unit exclusive to the MT-09 SP. A remote spring-preload adjuster makes ride-height changes quick and easy.
  1. An upgraded KYB fork aids the Öhlins shock. Still a 41mm design, but the KYB has full adjustability, including sophisticated high- and low-speed compression damping adjustments. Also, there is smoother action due to Diamond Like Coating on the fork tubes.
  1. Cruise control is standard. While not an essential feature on a sportbike, it can come in handy.

2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP First Look: MSRP

  1. The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP gets its own seat. It’s the double-stitching uses contrasting thread for improved durability and appearance.
  1. There is plenty of extra black on the SP. The levers and handlebar are anodized black, the brake fluid reservoirs are clear-smoked, and the rear sprocket is black.
  1. To bright up your ride, the aluminum swingarm is polished, brushed, and clearcoated. It offers up a contrast to all the extra black.

2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP: Photos and Specs

  1. The extra features on the SP raise the price to $10,999. That’s $1600 more than the standard MT-09.
  1. You will have to be patient regarding either flavor of the MT-09 in 2021. The standard version will be here in January, while the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP arrives in the United States in March.

2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Inline-3
  • Bore x stroke: 78.0 x 62.1mm
  • Displacement: 890cc
  • Compression ratio: 11.5:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multi-plate disc; assist and slip
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Controlled-fill die-cast aluminum w/ subframe
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted KYB 41mm inverted fork; 5.1 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free, fully adjustable horizontal Öhlins shock; 4.8 inches
  • Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S20
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
  • Front brakes: 298mm discs w/ 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 56.3 inches
  • Rake: 25.0 degrees
  • Trail: 4.3 inches
  • Seat height: 32.5 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 49 mpg
  • Curb weight: 419 pounds
  • Color: Raven/Liquid Metal

2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP Price: $10,999 MSRP

 

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling