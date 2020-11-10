2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP First Look (9 Fast Facts + Specs and Photos)

The competition in the mid-size upright naked sportbike class continues to get more aggressive. The latest entry is the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP, which builds on the redesigned standard MT-09. If you want to see all the changes to the MT-09 this year, check out our 2021 Yamaha MT-09 First Look story. We’re going to check out what makes the SP an SP.
- The big upgrade for the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP is upgraded suspension. The new shock and fork add two pounds to the package, bumping the SP’s curb weight up to a still-light 419 pounds.
- Öhlins provides the rear shock. It’s a fully adjustable unit exclusive to the MT-09 SP. A remote spring-preload adjuster makes ride-height changes quick and easy.
- An upgraded KYB fork aids the Öhlins shock. Still a 41mm design, but the KYB has full adjustability, including sophisticated high- and low-speed compression damping adjustments. Also, there is smoother action due to Diamond Like Coating on the fork tubes.
- Cruise control is standard. While not an essential feature on a sportbike, it can come in handy.
- The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP gets its own seat. It’s the double-stitching uses contrasting thread for improved durability and appearance.
- There is plenty of extra black on the SP. The levers and handlebar are anodized black, the brake fluid reservoirs are clear-smoked, and the rear sprocket is black.
- To bright up your ride, the aluminum swingarm is polished, brushed, and clearcoated. It offers up a contrast to all the extra black.
- The extra features on the SP raise the price to $10,999. That’s $1600 more than the standard MT-09.
- You will have to be patient regarding either flavor of the MT-09 in 2021. The standard version will be here in January, while the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP arrives in the United States in March.
2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-3
- Bore x stroke: 78.0 x 62.1mm
- Displacement: 890cc
- Compression ratio: 11.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-plate disc; assist and slip
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Controlled-fill die-cast aluminum w/ subframe
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted KYB 41mm inverted fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free, fully adjustable horizontal Öhlins shock; 4.8 inches
- Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S20
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 298mm discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 56.3 inches
- Rake: 25.0 degrees
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height: 32.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 49 mpg
- Curb weight: 419 pounds
- Color: Raven/Liquid Metal
2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP Price: $10,999 MSRP