2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP First Look (9 Fast Facts + Specs and Photos)

The competition in the mid-size upright naked sportbike class continues to get more aggressive. The latest entry is the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP, which builds on the redesigned standard MT-09. If you want to see all the changes to the MT-09 this year, check out our 2021 Yamaha MT-09 First Look story. We’re going to check out what makes the SP an SP.

The big upgrade for the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP is upgraded suspension. The new shock and fork add two pounds to the package, bumping the SP’s curb weight up to a still-light 419 pounds.

Öhlins provides the rear shock. It’s a fully adjustable unit exclusive to the MT-09 SP. A remote spring-preload adjuster makes ride-height changes quick and easy.

An upgraded KYB fork aids the Öhlins shock. Still a 41mm design, but the KYB has full adjustability, including sophisticated high- and low-speed compression damping adjustments. Also, there is smoother action due to Diamond Like Coating on the fork tubes.

Cruise control is standard. While not an essential feature on a sportbike, it can come in handy.

The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP gets its own seat. It’s the double-stitching uses contrasting thread for improved durability and appearance.

There is plenty of extra black on the SP. The levers and handlebar are anodized black, the brake fluid reservoirs are clear-smoked, and the rear sprocket is black.

To bright up your ride, the aluminum swingarm is polished, brushed, and clearcoated. It offers up a contrast to all the extra black.

The extra features on the SP raise the price to $10,999. That’s $1600 more than the standard MT-09.

You will have to be patient regarding either flavor of the MT-09 in 2021. The standard version will be here in January, while the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP arrives in the United States in March.

2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-3

Bore x stroke: 78.0 x 62.1mm

Displacement: 890cc

Compression ratio: 11.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-plate disc; assist and slip

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Controlled-fill die-cast aluminum w/ subframe

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted KYB 41mm inverted fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free, fully adjustable horizontal Öhlins shock; 4.8 inches

Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S20

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: 298mm discs w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 56.3 inches

Rake: 25.0 degrees

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat height: 32.5 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 49 mpg

Curb weight: 419 pounds

Color: Raven/Liquid Metal

2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP Price: $10,999 MSRP