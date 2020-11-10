2021 KTM 690 SMC R First Look (9 Fast Facts for Supermoto)

Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Just a couple of days after KTM’s Chris Fillmore wins the 2020 KTM Supermoto National Championship, KTM announces a street-legal supermoto model for street-strafing fun. The 2021 KTM 690 SMC R will be hitting the showroom floors in December with an MSRP of $11,999. Let’s get sideways with the Fast Facts.

  1. The 2021 KTM 690 SMC R uses the latest version of the familiar LC4 motor. The big short-stroke SOHC motor does not lack for power, and it has civilizing features such as dual balancer shafts, dual ignition, and ride-by-wire technology.

2021 KTM 690 SMC R: MSRP

  1. A nice suite of electronics allows the rider to tailor the ride to the situation. There are two riding modes—Sport and Street. Street mode is for more casual riding, while Sport allows you to get your supermoto mojo working. In the Sport mode, you can let the rear wheel slip and the front wheel lift. The cornering-aware ABS can be defeated if you get the optional Supermoto ABS dongle.
  1. The six-speed gearbox gets some welcome assistance. The hydraulically actuated clutch has a slipper function, and an up/down clutchless quickshifter is standard.

2021 KTM 690 SMC R First Look: Specs and Photos

  1. The 17-inch wheels are de rigueur for supermoto action. Bridgestone Battleax Hypersport S21 tires are shod to the wire-spoked wheels.
  1. WP Apex suspension gets the nod on the 2021 KTM 690 SMC R. While not the Pro versions, these are high-quality units.
  1. A 320mm front disc grasped by a radial-mounted Brembo calipers does the majority of deceleration duties. If you have the skills, stoppies are on the menu.

2021 KTM 690 SMC R: For Sale Price

  1. Handguards are standard for battling in close quarters.
  1. The 3.6-gallon polymer fuel tank doubles as a rear subframe.
  1. Not exactly for beginners, the 2021 KTM 690 SMC R has an approachable 35-inch seat height. It will seem short to dirt bike riders, and tall for those coming from street bikes.

Studio photography by H. Mitterbauer

2021 KTM 690 SMC R Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Four-stroke single
  • Displacement: 690cc
  • Bore x stroke: 105 x 80mm
  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves
  • Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 50mm throttle body
  • Ignition: Keihin EMS w/ ride-by-wire and dual ignition
  • Transmission: 6-speed w/ up/down quickshifter
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ slipper​ function
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Chromoly steel trellis
  • Subframe: Self-supporting polymer fuel tank
  • Handlebar: Tapered aluminum
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Apex 48mm inverted fork; 8.5 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Apex shock; 9.4 inches
  • Wheels: Wire-spoked w/ aluminum rims
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 5.00
  • Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S21
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
  • Front brake: 320mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
  • ABS: Standard w/ Cornering and optional Supermoto mode

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 57.9 inches
  • Rake: 26.4 degrees
  • Seat height: 35 inches
  • Ground clearance: 9.4 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.6 gallons
  • Curb weight: 345 pounds

2021 KTM 690 SMC R Price: $11,999 MSRP

2021 KTM 690 SMC R Photo Gallery

