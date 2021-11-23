2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 Lineup First Look [7 Fast Facts]

The two-motorcycle Kawasaki Versys 650 lineup gets a variety of upgrades this year, with both the standard Versys 650 and the case-equipped Versys 650 LT returning. The focus is on enhanced electronics, with styling changes to signal the updates. Here’s what’s new on the 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 lineup for adventure-style sport and sport/touring motorcycles.
- Adjustable and defeatable traction control is added to the mix. To prevent the DOHC twin from spinning up the rear Dunlop Sportmax D222, there are two levels of traction control. Mode 2 is most aggressive in retaining traction, while Mode 1 allows a bit of slip. If you prefer riding without traction control, a handlebar switch is there to help you enforce your wishes.
- The front fairing is redesigned, and that includes a new four-position windshield. Kawasaki sharpened up the front fairing by making the plastic more angular. The windshield is adjustable over a range of three inches, with the adjustment made manually when the Versys 650 is stopped.
- The fairing houses new LED headlights.
- Behind the fairing is a 4.3-inch TFT dash. In addition to displaying a broad range of information, the display’s background is switchable between black and white. Also, the screen self-adjusts to changing light conditions. The dash can also be connected to your smartphone via Bluetooth and Kawasaki’s Rideology The App.
- New accessories include a taller windshield and a USB outlet. Returning is Kawasaki’s 47-liter top case for $286.
- The Versys 650 LT continues to be differentiated from the standard Versys 650 via 28-liter hard side cases and handguards. Those features come at an $1100 premium, with the 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 LT sporting an MSRP of $9999.
- The standard color for both versions of the Kawasaki Versys 650 is Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black. Buyers of the standard Versys 650 can spend an extra $200 and get the Candy Lime Green/Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black color combo.
We have tested the Kawasaki Versys 650 LT
2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 (and Versys 650 LT) Specs
MOTOR
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 649cc
- Bore x stroke: 83 x 60mm
- Maximum torque: 45 ft-lbs @ 7000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.8:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Lubrication: Semi-dry sump
- Fueling: EFI w/ two 38mm Keihin throttle bodies
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ positive neutral finder
- Final drive: Sealed chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Steel trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Showa 41mm fork; 5.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Laid-down linkage-less spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable KYB shock; 5.7 inches
- Tires: Dunlop Sportmax D222
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
- Front brakes: 300mm petal rotors w/ 2-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 250mm petal rotor w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.7 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height: 33.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 483 pounds (LT: N/A)
COLORS and PRICES
- Versys 650 ABS: Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black, $8899
- Versys 650 ABS: Candy Lime Green/Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black, $9099
- Versys 650 LT: Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black, $9999
2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 Lineup Photo Gallery