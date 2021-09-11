2022 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello First Look (9 Fast Facts)

2021 marks the 100th anniversary of Moto Guzzi, the storied brand from Mandello, Italy. Now part of the Piaggio Group, Moto Guzzi is getting a running start on its second century with the debut of the 2022 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello. Moto Guzzi isn’t just stingy with the details on the new motorcycle—there are none. So, we’re getting out our magnifying glasses and going over the photos from Moto Guzzi’s presentation regarding its plans to refresh its headquarters and production factory. Don’t forget, every Moto Guzzi has been built by the company in Italy—no outsourcing.
- The 2022 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello is an upright sportbike. The handlebar has a swept-up bend, and there’s a sizeable upper fairing—don’t call it a naked motorcycle.
- The motor is all-new and liquid-cooled. Moto Guzzi truly is embracing the future with its first liquid-cooled production motorcycle.
- The V100 retains the traditional Moto Guzzi powerplant architecture. It’s a transverse V-twin with a longitudinal bottom end. While it is undoubtedly a four-valve head, the boxy valve covers hide what’s going on at the top of the cylinders. It’s hard to imagine that pushrods will survive, so we’re looking at either a SOHC or DOHC valvetrain.
- V100 indicates that it’s a liter bike. Mandello tells you where it will be built.
- The chassis uses the motor as a stressed member, and the single-sided swingarm also houses the shaft drive. If you thought Moto Guzzi was going to chain drive, well, not yet.
- The calipers are all Brembo, with radial mounting and double discs in the front.
- The Öhlins suspension is semi-active. There’s a single piggyback-reservoir shock on a single-sided swingarm, and inverted fork.
- Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires are employed. There’s a 190/55 in the rear and a 120/70 front. Both mounted on 17-inch rims, of course.
- We can’t wait to see a spec sheet and go riding! Moto Guzzi will debut the 2022 V100 Mandello in person at EICMA in Milan on November 23. Mark your calendars.