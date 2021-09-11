2021 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT Review (23 Fast Facts)

This week, is big mileage themed. Ultimate Motorcycling magazine Editor Don Williams chats to us about the 2021 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT. This is Yamaha’s sport-touring take on the brilliant, much loved three-cylinder MT-09. Don gets to ride a lot of motorcycles, and he’s not short of an opinion on this bike.

In the second segment, Associate Editor Teejay talks to custom builder and filmmaker, John Tagley about his custom build style, and a new venture he’s taking on next week. We’ll bring him back in a few weeks to see how he got on!

Anyway, we hope you enjoy this episode!

MODS TO MODERNIZE A CHOLO SOFTAIL

2021 Yamaha Tacer Fast Facts