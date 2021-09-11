2021 AMA Motocross National Championship Final Standings: 450 + 250

The 2021 AMA Motocross National Championship Series is over. Dylan Ferrandis, riding for Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha, won the 450MX class with a round to spare. In the 250MX class, Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence took it down to the season’s final moto at Hangtown before taking the title.

Ferrandis, Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki), and Ken Roczen (Team Honda HRC) dominated the 450MX class. The three riders took 21 of 24 moto wins, with Chase Sexton, Justin Barcia, and Adam Cianciarulo each taking a single moto win. Tomac snatched P2 in the final series standing when Roczen failed to finish the season’s moto due to a foot injury suffered in the first turn—Tomac won the moto.

In the 250MX class, Jett Lawrence, Justin Cooper (Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha), and Jeremy Martin (Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha) also took 21 of 24 moto wins in 2021. Hunter Lawrence scored two moto victories, and Jalek Swoll took a moto win. With Martin hampered by injuries, Jett Lawrence and Cooper dominated the points race. Runner-up Cooper was just six points behind Jett Lawrence at the end of the season, and 110 points ahead of Lawrence’s brother Hunter, who was third for the year.

Fifty-five riders scored points in the 450MX class, with 53 riders in the 250MX class getting on the board.

2021 AMA 450MX Motocross National Championship Final Standings

Dylan Ferrandis, 531 points (8 moto wins) Eli Tomac, 458 (6 moto wins) Ken Roczen, 446 (7 moto wins) Cooper Webb, 358 Chase Sexton, 342 (1 moto win) Christian Craig, 292 Marvin Musquin, 240 Joey Savatgy, 240 Justin Barcia, 239 (1 moto win) Aaron Plessinger, 232 Max Anstie, 208 Brandon Hartranft, 188 Justin Bogle, 181 Coty Schock, 174 Adam Cianciarulo, 147 (1 moto win) Dean Wilson, 146 Justin Rodbell, 105 Ryan Surratt, 98 Fredrik Norén, 87 Ben LaMay, 69 Chris Canning, 48 Kyle Chisholm, 41 Jacob Runkles, 36 Scott Meshey, 36 Jeremy Hand, 34 Zach Osborne, 33 Robbie Wageman, 33 Jason Anderson, 29 Tyler Stepek, 27 Kevin Moranz, 26 Jace Kessler, 22 Bryson Gardner, 15 William Clason, 13 Grant Harlan, 12 RJ Wageman, 12 Jake Mohnike, 11 Phil Nicoletti, 9 Alessandro Lupino, 8 Ryan Sipes, 8 Jeremy Smith, 8 Hunter Schlosser, 8 Matthew Hubert, 6 Tyler Medaglia, 6 Curren Thurman, 4 Zach Williams, 4 Alex Ray, 4 Cody Groves, 4 Carson Brown, 3 Mitchell Falk, 3 Robert Piazza, 3 Bryce Backaus, 3 Clayton Tucker, 2 Layton Smail, 2 Jacob Hayes, 2 Bryce Hansen, 1

2021 AMA 250MX Motocross National Championship Final Standings