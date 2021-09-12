35th Biker Fest is On at Lignano Sabbiadoro in Italy

While government restrictions worldwide continue to make large gatherings challenging to organize, that isn’t stopping the 35th Biker Fest from happening on September 16 through 19. The event is based in Lignano Sabbiadoro, a resort on the north-eastern Italian coast of the Adriatic Sea.

The 35th Biker Fest will not be a small affair. Spread across four Lignano Sabbiadoro neighborhoods, it will feature 350 exhibitors, demo rides (street and dirt, with 14 motorcycle manufacturers), and guided rides through the local area. Admission is free.

Returning this year is Moto Senza Frontiere—Motorcycles Without Borders. It’s an assembly of Motoglobetrotters, who will be sharing their motorcycle travel experiences. They will take to the Main Stage on Friday and Saturday to tell their tales of international motorcycle travel.

The Biker Fest Custom Bike Show, which started in 1987, is one of the oldest custom bike shows in Europe. Associated with Sturgis and Rat’s Hole of Daytona, the Biker Fest Custom Bike Show serves as the final event of the 2021 IMC Custom Bike Show Championship. It is the only Italian stop on the AMD World Custom Bike Show tour.

The Moto-Tours, run by Moto Club Morena, start on Thursday and take participants to UNESCO sites and nearby points of interest after staring in Luna Park. The e-Mobility Village in the Stadium area will offer test rides (and drives) of electric-powered motorcycles, scooters, bicycles, and automobiles.

To entertain those who love two wheels, Biker Fest has a dozen rock bands playing live, a skate park, windsurfing exhibitions, and the inevitable Pin Up Contest. In addition to the national and local foods, there will be eating opportunities featuring the cuisines of Bavaria, Argentina, and Slovenia, with craft beers to wash it all down.

According to the organizers, the 35th Biker Fest “will take place in absolute safety in accordance with the health rules of containment of the spread of COVID-19 and will be, as usual, free admission with a valid Green Pass and the possibility to make rapid swabs in a short distance from the event.” It’s probably best to ask the organizers precisely what that means.

One thing we do understand is the point of the event: “pure adrenaline in the central days of September and a great desire to savor again the normality and the love for engines.”

Although you aren’t likely to make it to the 35th Bike Fest on such short notice, it is certainly an event worth considering for future attendance.

Photography by Flash Blesst, Matteo Boem, Grandi Fabio, Michele Grecchi, Giulia Montagner, Rogel, et al

Bike Fest Photo Gallery