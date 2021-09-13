Classic Suzuki Sunday Returns To Super Sausage Café on September 19

Although government restrictions doomed the event last, Classic Suzuki Sunday is back on September 19 at the Super Sausage Café off A5 just north of Pottersbury, 60 miles northwest of London. The Super Sausage Café offers food that looks absolutely incredible—mmm, breakfast—and it is a motorcycle-friendly establishment.

There have been successful Classic Suzuki Sunday events in the past. With the loss of the 2020 edition, it appears Suzuki and its fans will be going all out for 2021.

Sure, just hanging out with other motorcyclists is a great time. However, Classic Suzuki Sunday will have an impressive collection of historic vintage Suzukis on hand.

Check out the two featured Katanas, for a start. The Katana endurance racer by Team Classic Suzuki that won the 2018 Oschersleben 4-Hour Endurance Race with John Reynolds and Pete Boast sharing the racing duties will be there. They are also bringing a new Project Katana based on the vintage endurance racer, and it’s a stunner.

Suzuki GB will have a presence. The RGV250 that Noriyasu Numata rode to the 1997 Japanese championship will be there in its Rizla Suzuki livery. Also, Suzuki will have rebuilds of a GSX-R1100 and Bandit 600 from the company’s Apprenticeship Programme. Finally, a 1985 GSX-R750F restored in 2015 at Motorcycle Live to celebrate the model’s 30th anniversary will be there to gawk at.

“We are so incredibly happy that we’re able to put this event on again,” enthused Suzuki Aftersales Marketing Co-Ordinator Tim Davies. “It’s not far from Suzuki HQ and feels something like a home event, and after the year we had in 2020, we’re really excited to get back to the Super Sausage Café and bring our vintage fleet along with us. As well as the bikes we’re bringing, however, we are always keen to see what other people bring to the event, from GSX-Rs to GTs and everything in between. Traditionally there has always been a fantastic turnout, and being an outdoor event, we’re hoping to see the bike park filled again this year.”

Classic Suzuki Sunday also helps promote the Genuine Suzuki Vintage Parts Programme.

Photography by Glen Coombs, Jason Critchell, et al

Classic Suzuki Sunday Returns Photo Gallery