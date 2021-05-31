Dylan Ferrandis Wallpaper For Phone and Desktop: 2021 Fox Raceway I

In the wake of his win at the 2021 Fox Raceway I National, the opening round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Series, we have exclusive Dylan Ferrandis wallpaper by SMX Pictures’ Will Embree for your smartphone, tablet, laptop, and desktop computers. Riding For Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha, Ferrandis won the 450MX class in his maiden race.

Riding a factory Yamaha YZ450F, Ferrandis won the 2021 Fox Raceway I National by qualifying in P4 in the morning, winning the first moto, and coming in P3 in the second moto. Ferrandis’ 45 point haul put him five points ahead of Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen and Ferrandis’ teammate Aaron Plessinger. Roczen was 6-1 on the day, and Plessinger was 4-2 on the Southern California track.

To access the wallpaper, click on the galleries below and scroll through to the image you want. Download it and install it on your device.

Dylan Ferrandis Laptop and Desktop Wallpaper

Dylan Ferrandis Smartphone and Table Wallpaper

2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Series Round 1 Results

Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 1-3, 45 points Ken Rozen, Honda, 6-1, 40 Aaron Plessinger, Yamaha, 4-2, 40 Justin Barcia, GasGas, 3-6, 35 Chase Sexton, Honda, 2-10, 33 Jason Anderson, Husqvarna, 10-4, 29 Marvin Musquin, KTM, 8-7, 27 Cooper Webb, KTM, 5-11, 26 Eli Tomac, Kawasaki, 9-8, 25 Zach Osborne, Husqvarna, 13-5, 24 Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 7-12, 23 Christian Craig, Yamaha, 11-9, 22 Max Anstie, Suzuki, 15-14, 13 Joey Savatgy, KTM, 18-18, 12 Coty Schock, Honda, 16-15, 11 Alessandro Lupino, KTM, 36-13, 8 Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 14-40, 7 Justin Bogle, KTM, 26-16, 5 Ryan Surratt, Husqvarna, 17-20, 5 Freddie Noren, KTM, 40-17, 4 Tyler Medaglia, GasGas, 18-21, 3 Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 21-19, 2 Phillip Nicoletti, Yamaha, 19-22, 2 Jacob Hayes, 20-36, 1

