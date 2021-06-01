2022 Kawasaki KX112 First Look (11 Fast Facts: Supermini Motocrosser)

Kawasaki is upping the displacement game in the supermini class with the 2022 Kawasaki KX112. Although it is based on the familiar outgoing KX100, there are more changes than simply a few more cubes in the combustion chamber. Let’s take a closer look at the new KX112 two-stroke motocross racebike.

The 2022 Kawasaki KX112 is a stroker engine. While it’s still slightly undersquare, Kawasaki went from 99cc to 112cc by lengthening the KX100’s stroke by 5.8mm and leaving the 52.5mm bore untouched. This will give the KX112 increased torque and acceleration for starts and corner exits.

The porting is reshaped for additional low-rpm power. While mini two-strokes are known for high rpm power, Kawasaki is doubling down on making the powerplant more rideable. In addition to the stroke increase, the KX112 has intake and exhaust porting designed to increase power off the bottom.

The piston is getting attention for increased durability. Kawasaki says that there’s a new piston profile, making seizures less likely on the high-revving motor. Additionally, the surface of the piston ring where it contacts the cylinder wall has been changed to improve break-in. Also, to reduce stress on the piston, the connecting rod increases 7mm to 99mm. This reduces lateral forces on the piston on the new longer-stroke motor.

Kawasaki is predicting more reliability from the new crankshaft in the 2022 KX112. The crankpin has a larger offset due to the longer stroke, so Kawasaki increased the web diameter of the crankshaft by 4mm.

Bearings have been beefed up for the larger displacement motor. The big-end needle bearings get an increased load capacity, while there is a more robust bearing retainer for the small-end needle bearings.

The cylinder gets a bigger water jacket. With increased displacement comes more heat, and this change will help in dissipation.

There are also new radiator shrouds to get more air flowing through the radiator. Also, they’ve been reshaped to accommodate longer-legged riders.

The six-speed transmission for the KX112 is all new. It gets additional transmission shaft splines, a new thrust washer system, hard-chrome shift-fork ends, and new gear engagement dogs. All told, Kawasaki claims increased durability with improved lubrication, along with smoother and more positive shifts.

All the motor changes resulted in new jetting for the returning Keihin PWK flat-side 28mm carburetor.

Just like the big boys, the KX112 gets Dunlop Geomax MX33 tires. Say goodbye to the aging MX51 design. Tire sizes remain the same.

The 2022 Kawasaki KX112 arrives on showroom floors with a higher price than the KX100. The KX112 has an MSRP of $4999—an increase of $350 compared to the KX100. Dealers should have them immediately.

2022 Kawasaki KX112 Specs

ENGINE



Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke w/ powervalve

Displacement: 112cc

Bore x stroke: 52.5 x 51.6mm

Compression ratio: 8.6:1 to 9.9:1

Fueling: 28mm Keihin PWK flat-slide carburetor

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Multiplate wet

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 36mm cartridge inverted fork; 10.8 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable piggyback-reservoir shock; 10.8 inches

Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33

Front tire: 70/100 x 19

Rear tire: 90/100 x 16

Front brake: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston Tokico caliper

Rear brake: 184mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 51.6 inches

Rake: 29 degrees

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat height: 34.3 inches

Ground clearance: 13.0 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.3 gallons

Curb weight: 170 pounds

Color: Lime Green

2022 Kawasaki KX112 Price:

$4999 MSRP

2022 Kawasaki KX112 Photo Gallery