2021 Kawasaki KX Two-Strokes First Look: Motocross Ready

The three-motorcycle two-stroke lineup of Kawasaki KX motocrossers is back for 2021. These three youth MXers have launched countless racing careers, with a natural step from the KX65 for riders fresh from the 50 class to the KX100 that is a final stop before adult racing. In between, the KX85 keeps the progress rolling. Let’s take a look at each of the 2021 Kawasaki KX two-strokes.

2021 Kawasaki KX Two-Strokes - KX65
After a young rider has built his skills in the 50 class, the 2021 Kawasaki KX65 is a motorcycle that serves to introduce the racer to a manual clutch transmission. The KX65 has a six-speed transmission to make the most out of the 64cc two-stroke reed-valve-inducted motor. The new rider will also start sorting out suspension settings, with the units at both ends offering rebound-damping adjustability. Travel is generous for such as small motorcycle, with over eight inches from the fork and over nine inches controlled by the shock. Disc brakes, a 14-/12-inch wheel combination, and a curb weight of 132 pounds all add to the performance.

2021 Kawasaki Two-Strokes First Look - KX85
The long-running mid-size mini motocrosser is back, featuring a power-valved motor for maximum power across the rev range. Suspension travel on the 165-pound motorcycle is nearly 11 inches at both ends. The shock has full adjustability, while the fork’s damping adjustments are limited to rebound damping. The 17-/14-inch tire combination opens up a wide range of high-performance tires, so the racer can be ready for any track.

A short-stroke 99cc motor with reed-induction and a power-valve at the exhaust mean there is plenty of power to be hand on this largest of the 2021 Kawasaki KX two-strokes. The Kawasaki supermini has the most stable chassis in the KX two-stroke line, with a 51.6-inch wheelbase, 16-/19-inch wheels, 29 degrees of rake, and over four inches of trail. The KX100 has the same suspension travel and adjustability as the KX85. With the 1.3-gallon fuel tank topped off, the KX100 weighs 170 pounds and has 13 inches of ground clearance. It’s not just ready for the motocross track–the 2021 Kawasaki KX100 is large enough for off-road racing.

2021 Kawasaki KX65 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: 2-stroke single
  • Displacement: 64cc
  • Bore x stroke: 44.5 x 41.6mm
  • Compression ratio: 8.4:1
  • Induction: Reed valve
  • Fueling: 24mm Mikuni VM SS carburetor
  • Transmission: 6-speed

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Rebound-damping adjustable 33mm fork; 8.3 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable piggyback reservoir shock; 9.4 inches
  • Tires: Dunlop Sports D756
  • Front tire: 60/100 x 14
  • Rear tire: 80/100 x 12
  • Brakes: Disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 44.1 inches
  • Rake: 27 degrees
  • Trail: 2.4 inches
  • Seat height: 29.9 inches
  • Ground clearance: 12.0 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 1.0 gallons
  • Curb weight: 132 pounds
  • Color: Lime Green

2021 Kawasaki KX65 Price: $3749 MSRP

2021 Kawasaki KX85 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: 2-stroke single w/ power valve
  • Displacement: 84cc
  • Bore x stroke: 48.5 x 45.8mm
  • Compression ratio: 9.0:1 to 10.9:1
  • Fueling: 28mm Keihin PWK carburetor
  • Induction: Reed valve
  • Transmission: 6-speed

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Compression-damping adjustable 36mm inverted cartridge fork; 10.8 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable shock; 10.8 inches
  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX51
  • Front tire: 70/100 x 17
  • Rear tire: 90/100 x 14
  • Brakes: Disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 49.8 inches
  • Rake: 29 degrees
  • Trail: 3.8 inches
  • Seat height: 32.7 inches
  • Ground clearance: 11.4 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 1.3 gallons
  • Curb weight: 165 pounds
  • Color: Lime Green

2021 Kawasaki KX85 Price: $4399 MSRP

2021 Kawasaki KX100 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: 2-stroke single w/ power valve
  • Displacement: 99cc
  • Bore x stroke: 52.5 x 45.8mm
  • Compression ratio: 8.7:1 to 10.2:1
  • Fueling: 28mm Keihin PWK carburetor
  • Induction: Reed valve
  • Transmission: 6-speed

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Compression-damping adjustable 36mm inverted cartridge fork; 10.8 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully-adjustable shock; 10.8 inches
  • Tires: Dunlop MX51
  • Front tire: 70/100 x 19
  • Rear tire: 90/100 x 16
  • Brakes: Disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 51.6 inches
  • Rake: 29 degrees
  • Trail: 4.3 inches
  • Seat height: 34.3 inches
  • Ground clearance: 13.0 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 1.3 gallons
  • Curb weight: 170 pounds
  • Color: Lime Green

2021 Kawasaki KX100 Price: $4649 MSRP

2021 Kawasaki KX Two-Strokes Photo Gallery

