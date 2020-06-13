2021 Kawasaki KX Two-Strokes First Look: Motocross Ready

The three-motorcycle two-stroke lineup of Kawasaki KX motocrossers is back for 2021. These three youth MXers have launched countless racing careers, with a natural step from the KX65 for riders fresh from the 50 class to the KX100 that is a final stop before adult racing. In between, the KX85 keeps the progress rolling. Let’s take a look at each of the 2021 Kawasaki KX two-strokes.

2021 Kawasaki KX65

After a young rider has built his skills in the 50 class, the 2021 Kawasaki KX65 is a motorcycle that serves to introduce the racer to a manual clutch transmission. The KX65 has a six-speed transmission to make the most out of the 64cc two-stroke reed-valve-inducted motor. The new rider will also start sorting out suspension settings, with the units at both ends offering rebound-damping adjustability. Travel is generous for such as small motorcycle, with over eight inches from the fork and over nine inches controlled by the shock. Disc brakes, a 14-/12-inch wheel combination, and a curb weight of 132 pounds all add to the performance.

2021 Kawasaki KX85

The long-running mid-size mini motocrosser is back, featuring a power-valved motor for maximum power across the rev range. Suspension travel on the 165-pound motorcycle is nearly 11 inches at both ends. The shock has full adjustability, while the fork’s damping adjustments are limited to rebound damping. The 17-/14-inch tire combination opens up a wide range of high-performance tires, so the racer can be ready for any track.

2021 Kawasaki KX100

A short-stroke 99cc motor with reed-induction and a power-valve at the exhaust mean there is plenty of power to be hand on this largest of the 2021 Kawasaki KX two-strokes. The Kawasaki supermini has the most stable chassis in the KX two-stroke line, with a 51.6-inch wheelbase, 16-/19-inch wheels, 29 degrees of rake, and over four inches of trail. The KX100 has the same suspension travel and adjustability as the KX85. With the 1.3-gallon fuel tank topped off, the KX100 weighs 170 pounds and has 13 inches of ground clearance. It’s not just ready for the motocross track–the 2021 Kawasaki KX100 is large enough for off-road racing.

2021 Kawasaki KX65 Specs

ENGINE

Type: 2-stroke single

Displacement: 64cc

Bore x stroke: 44.5 x 41.6mm

Compression ratio: 8.4:1

Induction: Reed valve

Fueling: 24mm Mikuni VM SS carburetor

Transmission: 6-speed

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Rebound-damping adjustable 33mm fork; 8.3 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable piggyback reservoir shock; 9.4 inches

Tires: Dunlop Sports D756

Front tire: 60/100 x 14

Rear tire: 80/100 x 12

Brakes: Disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 44.1 inches

Rake: 27 degrees

Trail: 2.4 inches

Seat height: 29.9 inches

Ground clearance: 12.0 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.0 gallons

Curb weight: 132 pounds

Color: Lime Green

2021 Kawasaki KX65 Price: $3749 MSRP

2021 Kawasaki KX85 Specs

ENGINE

Type: 2-stroke single w/ power valve

Displacement: 84cc

Bore x stroke: 48.5 x 45.8mm

Compression ratio: 9.0:1 to 10.9:1

Fueling: 28mm Keihin PWK carburetor

Induction: Reed valve

Transmission: 6-speed

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Compression-damping adjustable 36mm inverted cartridge fork; 10.8 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable shock; 10.8 inches

Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX51

Front tire: 70/100 x 17

Rear tire: 90/100 x 14

Brakes: Disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 49.8 inches

Rake: 29 degrees

Trail: 3.8 inches

Seat height: 32.7 inches

Ground clearance: 11.4 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.3 gallons

Curb weight: 165 pounds

Color: Lime Green

2021 Kawasaki KX85 Price: $4399 MSRP

2021 Kawasaki KX100 Specs

ENGINE

Type: 2-stroke single w/ power valve

Displacement: 99cc

Bore x stroke: 52.5 x 45.8mm

Compression ratio: 8.7:1 to 10.2:1

Fueling: 28mm Keihin PWK carburetor

Induction: Reed valve

Transmission: 6-speed

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Compression-damping adjustable 36mm inverted cartridge fork; 10.8 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully-adjustable shock; 10.8 inches

Tires: Dunlop MX51

Front tire: 70/100 x 19

Rear tire: 90/100 x 16

Brakes: Disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 51.6 inches

Rake: 29 degrees

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat height: 34.3 inches

Ground clearance: 13.0 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.3 gallons

Curb weight: 170 pounds

Color: Lime Green

2021 Kawasaki KX100 Price: $4649 MSRP

