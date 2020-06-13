Saturday, June 13, 2020
Motorcycle Types Motocross / Off-Road 2020 AMA Hillclimb Grand Championship Cancelled

The Pierce County Health Department in Wisconsin has canceled the 2020 AMA Hillclimb Grand Championship event. Scheduled for August 7-9 at the Valley Springs Motorcycle Club’s grounds in Bay City, the county justified the cancellation of the championship event on private property due to COVID-19 concerns. To date in Pierce County, there have been 52 confirmed cases, with 49 recoveries and three active cases, and no deaths. Pierce County is on the western border of Wisconsin and has a population of 41,000 people.

2020 AMA Hillclimb Grand Championship - start

“Obviously, we are disappointed in the Pierce County Health Department’s decision to not allow the event to go forward, but the health and safety of the participants and spectators is of paramount importance,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. “The AMA Hillclimb Grand Championship is the pinnacle of amateur hillclimb competition in the United States, and we look forward to having a stellar event at the Valley Springs Motorcycle Club next year.” A date will be selected for the 2021 AMA Hillclimb Grand Championship.

The Valley Springs Motorcycle Club sends competitors up a 500-foot hill situated between Isabelle Creek and Jackson Bluff. The intimidating grade has seen action at the 2012 and 2014 AMA Hillclimb Grand Championships.

Rather than a series, the championships for a wide variety of displacement, motorcycle configuration, and age classes are decided in a single weekend. In addition to the amateur competitors vying for AMA #1 plates, awards are given to the AMA Hillclimb Racer of the Year, AMA Vet/Senior Hillclimb Racer of the Year, and AMA Youth Hillclimb Racer of the Year.

The Valley Springs Motorcycle Club, and AMA District 23 club, had three events schedule this year – the AMA Hill Climb Grand Championship, IRC Moto Climb 2020, and the Dual Sport 2020. Only the Dual Sport 2020 on July 25 is still scheduled to be held.

Photography courtesy of the Valley Springs Motorcycle Club

 

