2020 EnduroCross Series Planned: 6-Round Series

It has been a tough couple of years for the AMA EnduroCross National Championship Series. It all started in December 2018 when Bonnier Corporation sold the series rights to WHR Motorsports.

That seemed like a good match, as WHR also promoted various other motorcycle competitions. However, in May 2019, WHR abruptly canceled the planned seven-round series. Fortunately, Arenacross promoters Cycle City Productions stepped in to save EnduroCross, buying the rights and putting on an abbreviated three-race series. Colton Haaker took the 2019 title and EnduroCross was on track for a successful rebirth in 2020.

We all know that 2020 has not gone to plan for competitive motorsports, and EnduroCross is not immune to the fallout from COVID-19.

“The coronavirus pandemic has changed everything and things seem to change every day,” Cycle CIty Promotions President and Founder Tod Hammock said. “We are doing everything we can to create the best series possible while addressing the necessary safety protocols. The ability to have fans or not weighs into the plans, and we could use one or more venue without fans if necessary.”

“Either way,” Hammock continues, “we are aiming to have live pay-per-view online video coverage of all six events to make it possible for more fans to watch the racing live. We are aiming to announce the final schedule in the first week of July to give everybody time to prepare for the season.”

Everything is on the table, as EnduroCross will be dealing with various health regulations on the federal, state, and local levels. The ideal scenario is multiple locations with fans attending, and all within the traditional late-August to mid-November time frame for the series.

Challenging Haaker for 2020 will be his longtime rival Cody Webb. Each comes into 2020 with three EnduroCross titles. Haaker returns on his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing bike, while Webb will be aboard a FactoryOne Sherco for the first time. Webb missed 2019 due to injury.

2019 AMA EnduroCross Championship Final Standings (after 3 of 3 rounds)