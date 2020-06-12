Saturday, June 13, 2020
2021 Vespa 946 Christian Dior First Look: Limited Edition Scooter

Two iconic European brands—Vespa and Christian Dior—have combined talents to create the limited edition 2021 Vespa 946 Christian Dior. It is a natural fit, as the Italian and French companies were founded in 1946, sharing an unwavering commitment to high fashion.

The company’s flagship city scooter since 2013, the 946 was inspired by the Vespa’s MP6 prototype from 1946. It has been the starting point for various special editions, including the currently available (Vespa 946)RED, which functions as a fundraiser to assist (RED) in its global fight against HIV/AIDS.

2021 Vespa 946 Christian Dior - First Look Scooter

“I was very excited about this project with Vespa,” said Maria Grazia Chiuri, Creative Director of Women’s Haute Couture, Ready-To-Wear and Accessories Collections for the House of Dior. “For me, Vespa is linked to my city, Rome. It’s linked to the freedom to move around the city with ease, like in the film Roman Holiday, which has left that extraordinary image of Audrey Hepburn clinging to Gregory Peck on a Vespa forever etched in our collective memory. I have so many happy memories starring a Vespa. It’s how my husband and I used to get around Rome and go to the seaside in Fregene. It’s a symbol of Italian-ness that is intricately linked to my personal history, and it’s now part of my professional life at Dior.”

“This collaboration with Vespa pays tribute to the incomparable charms of the Italian Riviera, which so fascinated Christian Dior in his time,” explains Christian Dior Couture Chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari. “The Dolce Vita lifestyle never ceased to infuse its elegant spirit into his haute couture models, a sun-drenched magic that today, more than ever, is perpetuated in the collections of Maria Grazia Chiuri. This special partnership between these two exceptional Houses in the name of passion, excellence, and the art of living, offers the chance to reaffirm the inspiring ties that unite Dior with Italian culture.”

The Vespa 946 Christian Dior features an exclusive color, developed by Christian Dior and Vespa, for the monocoque steel body that surrounds a 125cc motor. Gold accents add to the premium appearance.

The two-tone seat uses authentic leather dyed blue, with seams in matching shades. Below the seat, Dior Monogram fabric is used as a counterpoint to the seat.

The grips on the handlebar use the same blue leather, and are matched with gold bar ends. Under the front of the saddle, the gold hook is the recipient of the Christian Dior logo.

A more prominent display of the Christian Dior logo is found on the right-side rear wheel over, just above the muffler.

Vespa 946 Christian Dior Scooter

Those who want to complete the look will not be disappointed. The optional top case uses the Dior Oblique motif that legendary French fashion designer Marc Bohan created in 1967. There is also a matching helmet that combines style with safety. The helmet and top case will only be available at Dior boutiques.

To put it simply, “This partnership between Vespa and Dior represents a celebration of beauty,” according to Michele Colaninno, CEO of the Immsi Group and Piaggio’s Chief of Product and Marketing Strategy.

If you’re anxious to buy the 2021 Vespa 946 Christian Dior scooter, you will have to develop some patience. Initial availability will be in Dior boutiques in Spring 2021, and later at the Piaggio Group’s Motoplex stores.

