Saturday, June 13, 2020
Motorcycle Racing News AMA Supercross/Motocross SLC5 Fantasy Supercross Tips (8 Fast Facts and Track Maps)

The 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series is drawing to a close, and that means you don’t have much time to pick up points in your fantasy supercross league. We play RMFantasySX.com, so we’ve got some SLC5 fantasy supercross tips for the top five, plus the elusive Wild Card choice.

1. Stick with Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb in the top two. Yes, Tomac got a lousy start in SLC4 and only made it to P3. Regardless, the pair is a solid top two selection. Webb seems to win on Wednesdays, while Tomac takes over on Sundays. So, we’ll go with Tomac for the win and Webb in P2.

Eli Tomac

2. Jason Anderson and Zach Osborne are still the go-to guys behind Tomac and Webb. Osborne popped up to P2 last week thanks to Tomac’s bad start, while crashes kept Anderson out of the top five. Those are both unlikely to repeat, so Anderson and Osborne are great picks for P3 and P4. As will Tomac and Webb, Anderson and Osborne go back and forth. You can go with Osborne’s momentum and put him in P3, or you can figure it’s Anderson’s turn to be the leader of the two riders. Osborne has been looking good, so we pick Osborne for P3 and Anderson in P4.

SLC5 Fantasy Supercross Tips - Jason Anderson
Jason Anderson

3. Like last week, picking P5 is a difficult call. We picked Malcolm Stewart as the P5 favorite, with Ken Roczen and Dean Wilson as back-up choices. Stewart had mechanical problems, Wilson got a poor start, and Roczen took P5. We’re sticking with those three riders as high-probability P5 finishers, with Martín Dávalos as a longshot choice. Forced to pick, we’re going with Roczen again.

SLC5 Fantasy Supercross Picks - Zach Osborne
Zach Osborne

4. The farther down the results tally the Wild Card position is, the harder it is to pick—this week it’s a tough one for P14. There have been four different P14 finishers in four rounds at Rice-Eccles Stadium—Kyle Cunningham, Blake Baggett, Chad Reed, and Tyler Bowers. Baggett was back on track at SLC4 with a P4 finish, so leave him out of this. However, Cunningham, Reed, and Bowers are all good selections. Vince Friese and Justin Hill are also finishing in that general vicinity, so they are not bad options. Pull a name out of a helmet on this one, and good luck.

SLC5 Fantasy Supercross Picks - Blake Baggett
Blake Baggett

5. It’s not likely, but Tomac could clinch the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross title on Sunday. First, Tomac needs to win. If he does, then Webb would have to finish in P21 or worse, and Roczen would have to finish in P19 or worse. It’s not likely all three things could happen at SLC5, but what has been predictable about 2002?

SLC5 Fantasy Supercross Tips - Roczen and Webb
Cooper Webb (#1) and Ken Roczen (#94)

6. The track is an interesting one, which some huge left-hand turns. The start is the length of the field followed by a long sweeping left-hand corner. After the whoops and a short set of jumps, it’s an 270-degree sweep from one corner of the field to the other.

7. Temperatures should be in the mid-70s for the race, with no chance of rain.

8. Always consult our 2020 Supercross TV Schedule. We have cable and streaming info so you don’t miss Qualifying, a Heat, LCQ, or Main Event.

Photography by Simon Cudby, Rich Shepherd, and Ryne Swanberg

The author is in the top four percent of RMFantasySX.com players.

Salt Lake City 5 Track Maps

2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 14 of 17 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac (Kawasaki), 322 points (7 wins; 10 podiums)
  2. Cooper Webb (KTM), 295 (3 wins; 11 podiums)
  3. Ken Roczen (Honda), 293 (3 wins; 9 podiums)
  4. Jason Anderson (Husqvarna), 245 (4 podiums)
  5. Justin Barcia (Yamaha), 241 (1 win; 3 podiums)
  6. Malcolm Stewart (Honda), 199
  7. Dean Wilson (Husqvarna), 191
  8. Zach Osborne (Husqvarna), 186 (2 podiums)
  9. Justin Brayton (Honda), 184
  10. Justin Hill (Honda), 179
  11. Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha), 173
  12. Blake Baggett (KTM), 164 (1 podium)
  13. Martín Dávalos (KTM), 153
  14. Vince Friese (Honda), 135
  15. Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki), 129 (2 podiums)
  16. Chad Reed (Honda/KTM), 80
  17. Benny Bloss (Yamaha/KTM), 77
  18. Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki), 77
  19. Kyle Chisholm (Yamaha), 69
  20. Kyle Cunningham (Suzuki), 48
  21. Ryan Breece (Suzuki), 34
  22. Alex Ray (Kawasaki), 30
  23. Broc Tickle (Suzuki), 24
  24. Justin Bogle (KTM), 24
  25. Chris Blose (Honda), 18
  26. Adam Enticknap (Suzuki), 16
  27. Daniel Herrlein (KTM), 8
  28. Ryan Sipes (KTM), 7
  29. James Weeks (Yamaha), 7
  30. Henry Miller (KTM), 6
  31. Carlen Gardner (Honda), 6
  32. Jimmy Decotis (Suzuki), 4
  33. Freddie Norén (Suzuki), 4
  34. Ronnie Stewart (Husqvarna), 3
  35. Jason Clermont (Kawasaki), 3
  36. Cade Autenrieth (Honda), 3
  37. Jerry Robin (Honda), 1
  38. Logan Karnow (Kawasaki), 1
  39. Josh Cartwright (Kawasaki), 1

