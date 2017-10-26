Motocross / Off-Road Motorcycle Reviews

Monday, March 12, 2018
2018 Honda CRF250R skidplate

2018 Honda CRF250R First Ride Review | 16 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
With useful power modes, wonderfully balanced suspension, intuitive handling, and a confident feel, the 2018 Honda CRF250R is categorically race-ready.
2017 Yamaha YZ250FX Review

2017 Yamaha YZ250FX Review | Long-Term Test

Jess McKinley -
The 2017 Yamaha YZ250FX has become our go-to bike for just about everything—from tight single-track to wide-open desert racing, the YZ250FX does it all.
2018 Husqvarna TE250i test

2018 Husqvarna TE250i Review | 14 Fast Facts

Jess McKinley -
We obtained a pre-production 2018 Husqvarna TE250i to flog, and we wasted no time in logging 80 grueling miles on the new fuel-injected Husky.
2017 Honda CRF450X price

2017 Honda CRF450X Review | Still Viable

Don Williams -
The 2017 Honda CRF450X is a well-tested and highly reliable off-road motorcycle that impresses with its durability and flexibility.
2018 Honda CRF450R First Ride Review - Aggressive turn

2018 Honda CRF450R First Ride Review | 10 Fast Facts

Chris Cullins -
2018 Honda CRF450R First Ride Review | Motocross Track Tested We rode the 2018 Honda CRF450R on the main motocross track at Sunrise MX Park in...
2018 Gas Gas XC 300 test

2018 Gas Gas XC 300 and EC 300 Review | 10 Fast Facts

Jess McKinley -
After a hard day of riding technical single-track at MotoVentures in Anza, Calif., we provide the 2018 Gas Gas XC 300 and EC 300 Fast Facts!
2017 Yamaha TT-R230 Review

2017 Yamaha TT-R230 Review | Adult Trail Bike

Don Williams -
For riders of the proper height, correct skill level, and reasonable performance expectations, the 2017 Yamaha TT-R230 is an outstanding motorcycle.
2017 Honda CRF110F specs

2017 Honda CRF110F Review: Kid-Approved Motorcycle

Don Williams -
At $2,250, the 2017 Honda CRF110F has an approachable price, an unassailable record of reliability, and kids love to ride it.
2017 Honda CRF450R Review motocross track

2017 Honda CRF450R Review | All-New Motocrosser

Andrew Oldar -
2017 Honda CRF450R Review The 2017 Honda CRF450R marks the beginning of the fifth generation of the Japanese manufacturer’s premier-class motocross machine. The bike is...
2017 Yamaha YZ450F test

2017 Yamaha YZ450F Review | Motocross Track Test

Andrew Oldar -
While the previous-year model received a number of changes, the 2017 Yamaha YZ450F gets fewer updates—the most important being the rubber.

2017 Honda CRF50F Review | Entry-Level Motorcycle

Don Williams -
The 2017 Honda CRF50F remains an ideal way to get a new young rider on a motorized two-wheeler, and is the perfect entry-level motorcycle.
2017 Suzuki RMX450Z review

2017 Suzuki RMX450Z Review | Uncorked and Capable

Jess McKinley -
2017 Suzuki RMX450Z Review After a seven-year hiatus, Suzuki has returned to the off-road competition segment with a bike aimed at both the casual trail-rider,...
2017 Suzuki RMX450Z First Ride Test - First Review

2017 Suzuki RMX450Z First Ride Test | 14 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
2017 Suzuki RMX450Z First Ride Test | Plenty of Potential 1. Our first ride test of the 2017 Suzuki RMX450Z was a tricky one. When you...

2017 Honda CRF450RX First Ride Test | 11 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
2017 Honda CRF450RX First Ride Test | Just What The Doctor Ordered Honda has a long history of raceable off-road motorcycles, and the 2017 Honda CRF450RX...
2017 Honda CRF450R First Ride Review - jump

2017 Honda CRF450R First Ride Review | 11 Fast Facts

Andrew Oldar -
2017 Honda CRF450R First Ride Review - Honda has completely redesigned the CRF450R motocross bike for 2017, and it is a fantastic MX racer.
