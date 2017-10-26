Motocross / Off-Road Motorcycle Reviews

2018 Honda CRF250R First Ride Review | 16 Fast Facts
With useful power modes, wonderfully balanced suspension, intuitive handling, and a confident feel, the 2018 Honda CRF250R is categorically race-ready.
2017 Yamaha YZ250FX Review | Long-Term Test
The 2017 Yamaha YZ250FX has become our go-to bike for just about everything—from tight single-track to wide-open desert racing, the YZ250FX does it all.
2018 Husqvarna TE250i Review | 14 Fast Facts
We obtained a pre-production 2018 Husqvarna TE250i to flog, and we wasted no time in logging 80 grueling miles on the new fuel-injected Husky.
2017 Honda CRF450X Review | Still Viable
The 2017 Honda CRF450X is a well-tested and highly reliable off-road motorcycle that impresses with its durability and flexibility.
2018 Honda CRF450R First Ride Review | 10 Fast Facts
2018 Honda CRF450R First Ride Review | Motocross Track Tested We rode the 2018 Honda CRF450R on the main motocross track at Sunrise MX Park in...
2018 Gas Gas XC 300 and EC 300 Review | 10 Fast Facts
After a hard day of riding technical single-track at MotoVentures in Anza, Calif., we provide the 2018 Gas Gas XC 300 and EC 300 Fast Facts!
2017 Yamaha TT-R230 Review | Adult Trail Bike
For riders of the proper height, correct skill level, and reasonable performance expectations, the 2017 Yamaha TT-R230 is an outstanding motorcycle.
2017 Honda CRF110F Review: Kid-Approved Motorcycle
At $2,250, the 2017 Honda CRF110F has an approachable price, an unassailable record of reliability, and kids love to ride it.
2017 Honda CRF450R Review | All-New Motocrosser
2017 Honda CRF450R Review The 2017 Honda CRF450R marks the beginning of the fifth generation of the Japanese manufacturer’s premier-class motocross machine. The bike is...
2017 Yamaha YZ450F Review | Motocross Track Test
While the previous-year model received a number of changes, the 2017 Yamaha YZ450F gets fewer updates—the most important being the rubber.
2017 Honda CRF50F Review | Entry-Level Motorcycle
The 2017 Honda CRF50F remains an ideal way to get a new young rider on a motorized two-wheeler, and is the perfect entry-level motorcycle.
2017 Suzuki RMX450Z Review | Uncorked and Capable
2017 Suzuki RMX450Z Review After a seven-year hiatus, Suzuki has returned to the off-road competition segment with a bike aimed at both the casual trail-rider,...
2017 Suzuki RMX450Z First Ride Test | 14 Fast Facts
2017 Suzuki RMX450Z First Ride Test | Plenty of Potential 1. Our first ride test of the 2017 Suzuki RMX450Z was a tricky one. When you...
2017 Honda CRF450RX First Ride Test | 11 Fast Facts
2017 Honda CRF450RX First Ride Test | Just What The Doctor Ordered Honda has a long history of raceable off-road motorcycles, and the 2017 Honda CRF450RX...
2017 Honda CRF450R First Ride Review | 11 Fast Facts
2017 Honda CRF450R First Ride Review - Honda has completely redesigned the CRF450R motocross bike for 2017, and it is a fantastic MX racer.