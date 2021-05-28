2022 Husqvarna Four-Stroke Motocross Lineup First Look: 4 Fast Facts

There are minor updates for the three motorcycles in the 2020 Husqvarna four-stroke motocross lineup. You still have a choice between FC 250, FC 350, and FC 450. As before, the FC 450 uses a SOHC motor, while the engines in the FC 350 and FC 250 had a DOHC design. Also, the FC 450 gets a 120mm wide Dunlop Geomax MX33 in the rear, while the smaller displacement FCs have a rear tire that’s 110mm wide. Time to dig in!

The WP Xact shock on each of the three motocrossers has a new low-friction seal for smoother action.

All three motorcycles get a new Brembo hydraulic clutch system. A Husqvarna spokesman claims that the new system is “thoroughly race-tested to guarantee even wear, near maintenance-free operation, and perfect action in all conditions.”

The FC 350 and FC 250 motors get a new friction bearing for the counterbalancer shaft to increase reliability.

The graphics and paint are new this year, focusing on white and dark blue, with just a touch of yellow. We have the latest prices at the bottom of the spec sheet.

We have tested the Husqvarna FC 450, FC 350, and FC 250.

2022 Husqvarna FC 450 (FC 350 and FC 250) Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 450cc (FC 350: 350cc; FC 250: 250cc)

Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm (FC 350: 88 x 57.5mm; FC 250: 78 x 52.3mm)

Compression ratio: 12.75:1 FC 350: 14.0:1; FC 250: 14.4:1)

Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves (FC 350 and FC 250: DOHC; 4 valves)

Starting: Electric w/ lithium-ion 12.8-volt 2 Ah battery

Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body

Transmission: Pankl 5-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

Subframe: Carbon-reinforced polyamide

Handlebar: ProTaper w/ ODI grips

Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 11.8 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15

Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 120/90 x 19 (FC 350 and FC 250: 110/90 x 19)

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37 degrees

Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons

Curb weight: 233 pounds (FC 350: 232 pounds; FC 250: 230 pounds)

PRICES

2022 Husqvarna FC 250 Price: $9499 MSRP

2022 Husqvarna FC 350 Price: $10,199

2022 Husqvarna FC 450 Price: $10,399

2022 Husqvarna Four-Stroke Motocross Lineup Photo Gallery