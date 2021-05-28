2022 Husqvarna Four-Stroke Motocross Lineup First Look: 4 Fast Facts

There are minor updates for the three motorcycles in the 2020 Husqvarna four-stroke motocross lineup. You still have a choice between FC 250, FC 350, and FC 450. As before, the FC 450 uses a SOHC motor, while the engines in the FC 350 and FC 250 had a DOHC design. Also, the FC 450 gets a 120mm wide Dunlop Geomax MX33 in the rear, while the smaller displacement FCs have a rear tire that’s 110mm wide. Time to dig in!
- The WP Xact shock on each of the three motocrossers has a new low-friction seal for smoother action.
- All three motorcycles get a new Brembo hydraulic clutch system. A Husqvarna spokesman claims that the new system is “thoroughly race-tested to guarantee even wear, near maintenance-free operation, and perfect action in all conditions.”
- The FC 350 and FC 250 motors get a new friction bearing for the counterbalancer shaft to increase reliability.
- The graphics and paint are new this year, focusing on white and dark blue, with just a touch of yellow. We have the latest prices at the bottom of the spec sheet.
We have tested the Husqvarna FC 450, FC 350, and FC 250.
2022 Husqvarna FC 450 (FC 350 and FC 250) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
- Displacement: 450cc (FC 350: 350cc; FC 250: 250cc)
- Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm (FC 350: 88 x 57.5mm; FC 250: 78 x 52.3mm)
- Compression ratio: 12.75:1 FC 350: 14.0:1; FC 250: 14.4:1)
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves (FC 350 and FC 250: DOHC; 4 valves)
- Starting: Electric w/ lithium-ion 12.8-volt 2 Ah battery
- Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body
- Transmission: Pankl 5-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
- Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
- Subframe: Carbon-reinforced polyamide
- Handlebar: ProTaper w/ ODI grips
- Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 11.8 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
- Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 120/90 x 19 (FC 350 and FC 250: 110/90 x 19)
- Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Seat height: 37 degrees
- Ground clearance: 14.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons
- Curb weight: 233 pounds (FC 350: 232 pounds; FC 250: 230 pounds)
PRICES
- 2022 Husqvarna FC 250 Price: $9499 MSRP
- 2022 Husqvarna FC 350 Price: $10,199
- 2022 Husqvarna FC 450 Price: $10,399