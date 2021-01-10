Tourmaster Solution WP Boots Review (New Edition for Touring)

Ep108 – ARAI News, Brivio Leaves Suzuki MotoGP, FIM World Endurance, SX Fantasy and Battle of the Olds.

Greg’s Garage Pod with Co-Host Jason Pridmore – A motorcycle racing Pod about MotoGP, MotoAmerica, and World Superbike, Pro Motocross, American Flat Track, Supercross, and more. In this episode, Co-Hosts Greg White and Jason Pridmore talk:

ARAI Helmets News – MotoAmerica tickets on sale. https://motoamerica.com/tickets/ use code EARLYBIRD. Wishing well to MotoGP Champ Fausto Gresini, James Rispoli going to the big show in AFT, and Davide Brivio takes his World Championship and heads to F1.

Battle of the Olds – The boys talk about what is coming up with the White vs. Kolb battle at Chuckwalla Valley Raceway in March.

FIM EWC – The 2021 World Endurance calendar is out. Jason talk to us about his view on endurance racing, the good and the bad.

SX Fantasy – The decision has been made… PulpMX. Join us! Link here: https://pulpmxfantasy.com/leagues/gregsgaragepodcast

Bye, Bye