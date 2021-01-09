Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV First Look (5 Fast Facts For New Motorcycle Tires)

Eighteen years and five million units in sales since the introduction of the Pirelli Diablo Rosso line, the Diablo Rosso IV is being introduced. Although details on the IV are sketchy, we will share what we know.

The Diablo Rosso brand is a wide-ranging one. In addition to the new Diablo Rosso IV, there are also the higher performance Diablo Rosso Corsa II and the urban-friendly Diablo Rosso Scooter Various tires in the Pirelli Diablo Rosso lineup have been used as OEM rubber on a wide variety of motorcycles

Pirelli describes the Diablo Rosso IV as a “supersports product.” Further, a Pirelli spokesman tells us, “As the direct successor of Diablo Rosso III, Diablo Rosso IV raises the bar of this product range even higher, pushing the qualities of handling and grip to the highest levels, both in dry and wet conditions. Diablo Rosso IV is dedicated to motorcyclists who love a more dynamic riding style, owners of supersports, hypernaked, or crossover bikes who demand from a tire a high level of grip on all types of asphalt and weather conditions, as well as precise feedback and great handling to make the most of the high performance of their bikes.”

Looking at the tread pattern, it is clear that the IVs are designed to put a lot of rubber onto the pavement, as siping is minimal. The action photo shows the Rosso IV tires mounted on an Aprilia RSV4 Factory, so performance is the focus.

Our most recent test of a motorcycle shod with the Pirelli Diablo Rosso III was the 2020 Ducati Monster 821 Sealth. We came away from the review impressed with the IIIs, saying, “The wheelbase is the star, with the grip offered by the Rossa IIIs making it possible to hold a steady line without drama.”

We don’t have an arrival date of the Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV at dealers. Additionally, we don’t have a list of sizes. Pricing is also not yet available from Pirelli. As soon as the details are available, we will share them with you.

Action photograph by Marco Campelli