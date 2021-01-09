Saturday, January 9, 2021
Gear / Parts Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV First Look (5 Fast Facts For New Motorcycle...

Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV First Look (5 Fast Facts For New Motorcycle Tires)

Eighteen years and five million units in sales since the introduction of the Pirelli Diablo Rosso line, the Diablo Rosso IV is being introduced. Although details on the IV are sketchy, we will share what we know.

  1. The Diablo Rosso brand is a wide-ranging one. In addition to the new Diablo Rosso IV, there are also the higher performance Diablo Rosso Corsa II and the urban-friendly Diablo Rosso Scooter Various tires in the Pirelli Diablo Rosso lineup have been used as OEM rubber on a wide variety of motorcycles

Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Tires First Look

  1. Pirelli describes the Diablo Rosso IV as a “supersports product.” Further, a Pirelli spokesman tells us, “As the direct successor of Diablo Rosso III, Diablo Rosso IV raises the bar of this product range even higher, pushing the qualities of handling and grip to the highest levels, both in dry and wet conditions. Diablo Rosso IV is dedicated to motorcyclists who love a more dynamic riding style, owners of supersports, hypernaked, or crossover bikes who demand from a tire a high level of grip on all types of asphalt and weather conditions, as well as precise feedback and great handling to make the most of the high performance of their bikes.”
  1. Looking at the tread pattern, it is clear that the IVs are designed to put a lot of rubber onto the pavement, as siping is minimal. The action photo shows the Rosso IV tires mounted on an Aprilia RSV4 Factory, so performance is the focus.

Pirelli DIablo Rosso IV Tires: Supersport performance

  1. Our most recent test of a motorcycle shod with the Pirelli Diablo Rosso III was the 2020 Ducati Monster 821 Sealth. We came away from the review impressed with the IIIs, saying, “The wheelbase is the star, with the grip offered by the Rossa IIIs making it possible to hold a steady line without drama.”
  1. We don’t have an arrival date of the Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV at dealers. Additionally, we don’t have a list of sizes. Pricing is also not yet available from Pirelli. As soon as the details are available, we will share them with you.

Action photograph by Marco Campelli

Previous article2021 Supercross Preview and Fantasy SX Picks (7 Fast Facts)
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

AMA Supercross/Motocross

2021 GasGas Factory Racing Teams First Look: Justin Barcia and More

Don Williams -
0
GasGas invited the press to a coming-out party for its new 2021 GasGas Factory Racing Teams—motocross/supercross, GNCC (Grand National Cross Country), and observed trials....
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Aprilia Tuono 660 First Look (8 Fast Facts—Upright Sportbike)

Don Williams -
0
Aprilia wasn’t even cagey when debuting the 2021 RS 660 to us. They came right out and admitted that a Tuono version was in...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2021 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec Buyer’s Guide: Price, Specs, and More

Don Williams -
0
In the seven years since its introduction, the Yamaha Bolt has gone through various guises. The original Bolt debuted with the R-Spec alongside it....
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

2021 Supercross Television Schedule: Cable, Streaming, and Broadcast

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season is just around the corner, so it’s time to start planning to watch some racing. For the dedicated...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2021 Honda CB300R Buyer’s Guide: Price, Specs, and Photos

Don Williams -
0
Light weight, a torquey single-cylinder powerplant, and compact dimensions make the 2021 Honda CB300R a highly capable urban motorcycle. The upright standard is part...
Read more
News

2020 Suzuki SV650X Review: Café and Canyon Ready

TeeJay Adams -
0
A status of cool exudes from the 2020 Suzuki SV650X. With the styling of a retro café racer, the X blends the look of...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV First Look (5 Fast Facts For New Motorcycle Tires)

Don Williams -
0
Eighteen years and five million units in sales since the introduction of the Pirelli Diablo Rosso line, the Diablo Rosso IV is being introduced....
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2021 Supercross Preview and Fantasy SX Picks (7 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
It’s time for the 17-round 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series to get underway, and with it, predictions for the season. With 16 factory-backed...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2021 GasGas Factory Racing Teams First Look: Justin Barcia and More

Don Williams -
0
GasGas invited the press to a coming-out party for its new 2021 GasGas Factory Racing Teams—motocross/supercross, GNCC (Grand National Cross Country), and observed trials....
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Aprilia Tuono 660 First Look (8 Fast Facts—Upright Sportbike)

Don Williams -
0
Aprilia wasn’t even cagey when debuting the 2021 RS 660 to us. They came right out and admitted that a Tuono version was in...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2021 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec Buyer’s Guide: Price, Specs, and More

Don Williams -
0
In the seven years since its introduction, the Yamaha Bolt has gone through various guises. The original Bolt debuted with the R-Spec alongside it....
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

2021 Supercross Television Schedule: Cable, Streaming, and Broadcast

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season is just around the corner, so it’s time to start planning to watch some racing. For the dedicated...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling