Monday, April 27, 2020
Gear / Parts Pirelli Diablo Rosso Scooter SC Tires First Look: Race-Ready Rubber

Pirelli Diablo Rosso Scooter SC Tires First Look: Race-Ready Rubber

While scooters are generally seen as either a utilitarian or a stylish way to get around town, there are scooter aficionados who are all about performance. Based in Milan, Italy, Pirelli certainly understands both scooters and performance. In recognition of that, the new Pirelli Diablo Rosso Scooter SC tires are designed for those who push their scooters to the limit, and demand rubber than responds to their needs. The tipoff of the seriousness of these tires is the SC designation, which sets them apart from the previously available Pirelli Diablo Rosso Scooter tires.

Vespa and Yamaha Scooter Racing Tires
Rear

Although these tires are street legal, Pirelli has optimized their performance for the track. That means the use of carbon black compound, which resists tearing and has fast warm-up. This technology comes from the Diablo Supercorsa SC range of Pirelli tires, the pinnacle of the brand’s performance-oriented street-legal tires.

Scooter Race Tires
Rear

With track performance at the forefront, Pirelli claims the SC tires focuses on line-changing agility, precision feedback, and the ability to change lines as needed to make passes, or block them.

Front

These are tires intended for racing conditions, and Pirelli assures us that a set of its Scooter SC tires will last an entire race without degradation of grip. The tires can be used in intermediate wet conditions, though they are at their best when the track is dry. While scooter racing hasn’t taken the United States by storm, it is a popular form of low-cost road racing in many parts of the world.

Pirelli Diablo Rosso Scooter SC Tire First Look - Front For Sale
Front

There is only one front and rear tire size combination, and they are for mounting on 12-inch rims. The front is a 100/90 and the rear a 120/80. That means the Pirelli Diablo Rosso Scooter SC tires will fit the Vespa Primavera 150,  Vespa Sprint 150, and Yamaha Zuma 125, for example, and these new Pirellis should help you explore the outer edges of performance.

 

Previous article2020 Honda Ruckus Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Buyers Guide

2020 Honda Ruckus Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Honda Ruckus is the perfect example of a cult scooter. Hanging around in the Honda lineup since 2003, the Ruckus is like...
Read more
News

2020 BMW F 900 R vs. Yamaha MT-09 Comparison: Fun Under $9k

Nic de Sena -
0
The middleweight sportbike class of motorcycles is one of the most hotly contested segments in the industry, and one with the most variety. Chock-full...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Indian Riders Fest 2021 Scheduled: June 11-13 Weekend

Don Williams -
0
Although Indian Motorcycle is indisputably an all-American brand, it also has a following in Europe. Indian Riders Fest 2021 brings fans of the marque...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
If you’re looking for a Sportster with more ‘sport’ in it, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster delivers. The Motor Company gives the Roadster a bit...
Read more
MotoGP

MotoGP Virtual Grand Prix of Spain Date Set: May 3

Don Williams -
0
Building on the success of the first two MotoGP Virtual Races, Dorna has announced the Red Bull Virtual Grand Prix of Spain. Running on...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Agostini Museum First Look: Greatest of All-Time

Don Williams -
0
When having a discussion of the greatest Grand Prix motorcycle racers of all-time, the name Giacomo Agostini will inevitably be at the top. From...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Pirelli Diablo Rosso Scooter SC Tires First Look: Race-Ready Rubber

Don Williams -
0
While scooters are generally seen as either a utilitarian or a stylish way to get around town, there are scooter aficionados who are all...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Honda Ruckus Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Honda Ruckus is the perfect example of a cult scooter. Hanging around in the Honda lineup since 2003, the Ruckus is like...
Read more
News

2020 BMW F 900 R vs. Yamaha MT-09 Comparison: Fun Under $9k

Nic de Sena -
0
The middleweight sportbike class of motorcycles is one of the most hotly contested segments in the industry, and one with the most variety. Chock-full...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Indian Riders Fest 2021 Scheduled: June 11-13 Weekend

Don Williams -
0
Although Indian Motorcycle is indisputably an all-American brand, it also has a following in Europe. Indian Riders Fest 2021 brings fans of the marque...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
If you’re looking for a Sportster with more ‘sport’ in it, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster delivers. The Motor Company gives the Roadster a bit...
Read more
MotoGP

MotoGP Virtual Grand Prix of Spain Date Set: May 3

Don Williams -
0
Building on the success of the first two MotoGP Virtual Races, Dorna has announced the Red Bull Virtual Grand Prix of Spain. Running on...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling