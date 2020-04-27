Pirelli Diablo Rosso Scooter SC Tires First Look: Race-Ready Rubber

While scooters are generally seen as either a utilitarian or a stylish way to get around town, there are scooter aficionados who are all about performance. Based in Milan, Italy, Pirelli certainly understands both scooters and performance. In recognition of that, the new Pirelli Diablo Rosso Scooter SC tires are designed for those who push their scooters to the limit, and demand rubber than responds to their needs. The tipoff of the seriousness of these tires is the SC designation, which sets them apart from the previously available Pirelli Diablo Rosso Scooter tires.

Although these tires are street legal, Pirelli has optimized their performance for the track. That means the use of carbon black compound, which resists tearing and has fast warm-up. This technology comes from the Diablo Supercorsa SC range of Pirelli tires, the pinnacle of the brand’s performance-oriented street-legal tires.

With track performance at the forefront, Pirelli claims the SC tires focuses on line-changing agility, precision feedback, and the ability to change lines as needed to make passes, or block them.

These are tires intended for racing conditions, and Pirelli assures us that a set of its Scooter SC tires will last an entire race without degradation of grip. The tires can be used in intermediate wet conditions, though they are at their best when the track is dry. While scooter racing hasn’t taken the United States by storm, it is a popular form of low-cost road racing in many parts of the world.

There is only one front and rear tire size combination, and they are for mounting on 12-inch rims. The front is a 100/90 and the rear a 120/80. That means the Pirelli Diablo Rosso Scooter SC tires will fit the Vespa Primavera 150, Vespa Sprint 150, and Yamaha Zuma 125, for example, and these new Pirellis should help you explore the outer edges of performance.