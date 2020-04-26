2020 Honda Ruckus Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

The 2020 Honda Ruckus is the perfect example of a cult scooter. Hanging around in the Honda lineup since 2003, the Ruckus is like no other scooter on the road. Powered by a liquid-cooled 49cc single with electric start, plus a fully automatic belt/pulley transmission, the Ruckus is an outstanding utility machine. It gets 114 mpg, according to EPA standards, and there’s an open storage space underneath the minimalist seat, which is less than 29 inches above the pavement. Ease of operation and maintenance, along with low costs of ownership, makes the $2749 Ruckus accessible to a wide range of two-wheeled consumers.

The carbureted 49cc motor keeps speeds down, though the undersquare powerplant produces enough torque to help the Ruckus manage in urban traffic. That’s a good thing, as the Ruckus uses small 10-inch rims and short travel suspension—less than two inches for the fork, and 2.6 inches controlled by the shock. Kenda tires are a nice touch, and they add stability, as does the nearly 50-inch wheelbase.

While the 2020 Honda Ruckus is undoubtedly a dream come true for delivery riders looking to move goods on the cheap, it has also spawned a world of custom builders who have made some of the most outrageous Ruckuses that you can imagine. It’s that dual personality that makes the Honda Ruckus such a special vehicle.

2020 Honda Ruckus Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single cylinder

Displacement: 49cc

Bore x stroke: 37.8 x 44mm

Compression ratio: 11.9:1

Fueling: 18mm carburetor

Cooling: Liquid

Valvetrain: SOHC, two valves

Starting: Electric

Transmission: Fully automatic CVT

Final drive: Direct

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable fork; 1.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable shock; 2.6 inches

Tires: Kenda

Front tire: 120/90 x 10

Rear tire: 130/90 x 10

Brakes: Drum

ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 49.8 inches

Seat height: 28.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.3 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 114 mpg

Curb weight: 194 pounds

Colors: Black; White/Red

2020 Honda Ruckus Price: $2749 MSRP