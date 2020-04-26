Sunday, April 26, 2020
Buyers Guide 2020 Honda Ruckus Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Honda Ruckus Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

The 2020 Honda Ruckus is the perfect example of a cult scooter. Hanging around in the Honda lineup since 2003, the Ruckus is like no other scooter on the road. Powered by a liquid-cooled 49cc single with electric start, plus a fully automatic belt/pulley transmission, the Ruckus is an outstanding utility machine. It gets 114 mpg, according to EPA standards, and there’s an open storage space underneath the minimalist seat, which is less than 29 inches above the pavement. Ease of operation and maintenance, along with low costs of ownership, makes the $2749 Ruckus accessible to a wide range of two-wheeled consumers.

2020 Honda Ruckus Buyer's Guide - MSRP

The carbureted 49cc motor keeps speeds down, though the undersquare powerplant produces enough torque to help the Ruckus manage in urban traffic. That’s a good thing, as the Ruckus uses small 10-inch rims and short travel suspension—less than two inches for the fork, and 2.6 inches controlled by the shock. Kenda tires are a nice touch, and they add stability, as does the nearly 50-inch wheelbase.

2020 Honda Ruckus Buyer's Guide - Price

While the 2020 Honda Ruckus is undoubtedly a dream come true for delivery riders looking to move goods on the cheap, it has also spawned a world of custom builders who have made some of the most outrageous Ruckuses that you can imagine. It’s that dual personality that makes the Honda Ruckus such a special vehicle.

2020 Honda Ruckus Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single cylinder
  • Displacement: 49cc
  • Bore x stroke: 37.8 x 44mm
  • Compression ratio: 11.9:1
  • Fueling: 18mm carburetor
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Valvetrain: SOHC, two valves
  • Starting: Electric
  • Transmission: Fully automatic CVT
  • Final drive: Direct

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable fork; 1.9 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable shock; 2.6 inches
  • Tires: Kenda
  • Front tire: 120/90 x 10
  • Rear tire: 130/90 x 10
  • Brakes: Drum
  • ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 49.8 inches
  • Seat height: 28.9 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 1.3 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 114 mpg
  • Curb weight: 194 pounds
  • Colors: Black; White/Red

2020 Honda Ruckus Price: $2749 MSRP

Previous article2020 BMW F 900 R vs. Yamaha MT-09 Comparison: Fun Under $9k
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

News

2020 BMW F 900 R vs. Yamaha MT-09 Comparison: Fun Under $9k

Nic de Sena -
0
The middleweight sportbike class of motorcycles is one of the most hotly contested segments in the industry, and one with the most variety. Chock-full...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Indian Riders Fest 2021 Scheduled: June 11-13 Weekend

Don Williams -
0
Although Indian Motorcycle is indisputably an all-American brand, it also has a following in Europe. Indian Riders Fest 2021 brings fans of the marque...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
If you’re looking for a Sportster with more ‘sport’ in it, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster delivers. The Motor Company gives the Roadster a bit...
Read more
MotoGP

MotoGP Virtual Grand Prix of Spain Date Set: May 3

Don Williams -
0
Building on the success of the first two MotoGP Virtual Races, Dorna has announced the Red Bull Virtual Grand Prix of Spain. Running on...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Agostini Museum First Look: Greatest of All-Time

Don Williams -
0
When having a discussion of the greatest Grand Prix motorcycle racers of all-time, the name Giacomo Agostini will inevitably be at the top. From...
Read more
Community

MV Agusta Prepares Production Resumption: “A New Safety Culture”

Don Williams -
0
MV Agusta is preparing to resume motorcycle production in Varese, having stopped on March 26 due to the international health crisis that has been...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Honda Ruckus Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Honda Ruckus is the perfect example of a cult scooter. Hanging around in the Honda lineup since 2003, the Ruckus is like...
Read more
News

2020 BMW F 900 R vs. Yamaha MT-09 Comparison: Fun Under $9k

Nic de Sena -
0
The middleweight sportbike class of motorcycles is one of the most hotly contested segments in the industry, and one with the most variety. Chock-full...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Indian Riders Fest 2021 Scheduled: June 11-13 Weekend

Don Williams -
0
Although Indian Motorcycle is indisputably an all-American brand, it also has a following in Europe. Indian Riders Fest 2021 brings fans of the marque...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
If you’re looking for a Sportster with more ‘sport’ in it, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster delivers. The Motor Company gives the Roadster a bit...
Read more
MotoGP

MotoGP Virtual Grand Prix of Spain Date Set: May 3

Don Williams -
0
Building on the success of the first two MotoGP Virtual Races, Dorna has announced the Red Bull Virtual Grand Prix of Spain. Running on...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Agostini Museum First Look: Greatest of All-Time

Don Williams -
0
When having a discussion of the greatest Grand Prix motorcycle racers of all-time, the name Giacomo Agostini will inevitably be at the top. From...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling