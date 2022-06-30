Roczen To Race 2022 World Supercross Championship Series

The fledging 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship Series got a huge boost today, as Ken Roczen has “officially committed” to race the series, according to SX Global, promoters of the series.WSX got off to a slow start with no factory support. Second-tier teams were signed up for the series, with no top-shelf riders named for the races. Before Roczen, the biggest name in the series was Cole Seely, a former teammate of Roczen’s at Team Honda HR, who is coming out of retirement. Further, no dates or venues have been announced for the 2022 series, which is expected to run in October and November.
Attaching Roczen to the WSX Championship Series adds credibility to the results. Roczen likely won’t be riding with Team Honda HRC in the series, as he will be contracted to race for one of the teams that are licensed to compete. Seven of the 10 team slots have been announced, with MotoConcepts Honda, PMG Suzuki, BUD Kawasaki, GSM Yamaha, CDR Yamaha, Rick Ware Racing, and MDK Motorsports currently aboard.“The WSX is a unique opportunity to compete on a truly global scale, and I’m thrilled to be a part of that,” Roczen said. “I haven’t raced overseas in a very long time, so I’m looking forward to bringing supercross to die-hard fans at these international events in 2022, all while competing for an FIM-sanctioned world title. I’m thrilled for what will no doubt be an unbelievable experience and a fantastic springboard for a full assault on my 2023 Supercross and Motocross championship goals.”“Ken Roczen is an absolute superstar of supercross, recognized across the globe. To have him compete in our inaugural season as we usher in a new, global era of supercross is nothing short of incredible,” added SX Global Managing Director – Motorsport Adam Bailey. “Ken embodies all the qualities that make supercross athletes, the toughest and most inspirational athletes in the world. It’s only fitting that he becomes one of our marquee challengers for the 2022 FIM World Championship crown.”After the 2022 pilot season, which will have no more than four rounds, WSX gets up to full-throttle in 2023 with a series that will run from June to November with as many as 12 rounds.Action photography by Will Embree / SMX Pictures
This week, in the first segment Editor Don Williams talks to us about the new Kawasaki Versys 650 LT. It’s the middleweight ADV style machine that uses the same 650 parallel twin motor as the Ninja 650, so it’s an excellent performer in a user-friendly, good looking package.
In the second segment, I chat with one of my dearest industry friends—now retired Honda PR executive, Jon Seidel. Jon’s fascinating career spans some 30 years with Big Red, and gave him some great experiences with some incredible machines. I was fortunate enough to be invited on many of the press launches that he organized. His new project is documenting and saving many of the old archives from years gone by—and incidentally, if you have anything that may be of value to the project, please contact us by email at producer@ultimatemotorcycling.com and we’ll pass it all on to Jon.
