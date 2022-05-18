BMW R 1250 RS Project Bike: The One-Motorcycle Solution

After a lifetime of riding on two wheels, I realized I had owned dozens of bikes—often two to four at a time—and ridden hundreds, as well, as Associate Editor of Ultimate Motorcycling. In 2021, I tested the latest generation BMW RS and opined that it is a motorcycle than can do it all and be the perfect one-bike solution. For me, dirt riding is a gravel parking lot, so I did not have to factor in the off-road side—an adventure motorcycle was off the table. I decided to commit to that thought, sold my Yamaha FZ-10 and BMW K 1200 GT, and bought a sweet Black Storm Metallic BMW R 1250 RS.My inner Buddhist spirit appreciated the divestiture and the simplification of my life through fewer possessions. So, now I have taken the first step.
I really like the power, handling, civilized ride, and many advanced technical features the BMW R 1250 RS offers. I can take the RS on long trips and keep up with my go-fast sport riding friends (to a point) on local rides—two must-have capabilities.As with any motorcycle, there is room for personalization through the addition of equipment that elevates the experience and does not leave me hankering for others.I will be taking you through the process of augmenting the RS with accessories that are top-of-the-line and deliver the pinnacle of performance, usability, and appearance, thus fulfilling my dream of the perfect one-motorcycle solution.Here are some of the accessories I’ll be adding to the Ultimate Motorcycling BMW R 1250 RS Project Bike (reviewed items in italics):
KTM RC 390 and Gordon McCall of Quail Motorcycle Gathering
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello and welcome once again to Ultimate Motorcycling’s weekly Podcast—Motos and Friends.
This week features Senior Editor Nic de Sena’s impressions of the new KTM RC 390. The entry-level KTM has always been an impressive motorcycle that has sold extremely well, however the factory has now taken the bike to another level, with top-spec features that are typically found on flagship machines. Clearly KTM has realized that even smaller engined machines should have high spec suspension, brakes and electronics packages. Nic tells us how well the new RC 390 is equipped, and what he thought of riding the smaller displacement rocket.
In the second segment I chat with automotive and motorcycle industry icon, Gordon McCall. Gordon is the Director of Motorsports at the Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel Valley, California.
This weekend of Saturday May 14th sees the annual Quail Motorcycle Gathering re-start after its Covid-forced hiatus, and having attended every one of the previous Motorcycle Gatherings, personally I’m very happy that the event is back on the schedule. Gordon chats about the event and a little of what’s happening this year. It’s a great event and if you feel like a trip to the gorgeous Quail Lodge in Carmel Valley, you’ll get to meet Gordon, Roland Sands, and of course a large number of stunning motorcycles too.
From all of us at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!