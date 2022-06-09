Remus Black Hawk Slip-On Muffler Review [Project BMW R 1250 RS]

The looks, sound, and performance of a Remus
exhaust on my long-gone BMW K 1200 S influenced me to add Remus’ Black Hawk slip-on muffler to the Ultimate Motorcycling BMW R 1250 RS Project Bike
, even though the RS has a boxer motor and the old S employed an inline-4. I didn’t want the new pipe to be too loud, nor did I want to go through the process of adding new headers to make a complete exhaust change or be required to flash my ECU with a new map.
I’m happy with the claimed peak boosts of 2.5 horsepower and four ft-lbs of torque. Yet, in reality, the 1254cc boxer’s stock output is already sufficient for its mission. My motivation was to remove the chrome OEM can that many call a “giant torpedo” and add a little gusto to the exhaust note. My goals were achieved with Remus’ Black Hawk.
I like the slim shape and the consistent diameter. The original muffler, and some competitors’ slip-ons, are narrow at the front and flare out, creating a bell shape that does not appeal to me.Remus is based in Voitsberg, a small Austrian town about an hour southeast of the Red Bull Ring
, and has manufacturing facilities in three locations in Austria and Bosnia. The company has been building exhausts for motorcycles and automobiles since 1990. Some of Remus’s OEM clients include Mercedes AMG, Porsche, Bentley, McLaren, Aston Martin, BMW, and Ducati, as well as providing aftermarket products for an even wider range of machines. Its moto product range starts with Benelli and extends through Yamaha, with just about everything in between, including Harley-Davidson.Installation
All components were packaged securely, so the $1330 MSRP Remus Black Hawk slip-on arrived in perfect condition. The product quality is second to none, and the look of the brushed stainless connector pipe attaching to the black stainless-steel muffler topped by the carbon-fiber end cap is just lovely.
There is a card in the packaging with a QR code that links to fitment instructions, and installation took about 20 minutes.The biggest challenge was removing the OEM exhaust from the connecting pipe. This took about two minutes of wiggling side-to-side while pulling hard.Once removed, the new components slipped right into place using a finger-full of the supplied ceramic paste to ensure the muffler will come off easily, if I ever want (or need) to remove it.
The Remus Black Hawk muffler is a two-piece assembly with a separate connecting pipe linking the motor’s exhaust with the can via a slip-in connection and two springs. This design is shared by other brands.It took only a couple more minutes to bolt the support bracket to the back of the can, line up the components, and then tighten them up.The plastic OEM shroud that covers the exhaust valve and the connector pipe is no longer used and is replaced by an OEM-looking plastic cover over the valve, leaving the brushed stainless connector pipe exposed. Initially, I regretted the loss of the stock BMW R 1250 RS shroud. However, on final review, I decided I liked the exposed appearance.Performance
The Remus Black Hawk slip-on muffler is much throatier and deeper at idle, yet smooths out when revved in the garage, much like the stock muffler.
The revelation of the new exhaust note provided by Remus becomes apparent under load. As I feast on the RS’s prodigious torque, the Black Hawk delivers that throatiness up until cruising speeds. By that time, it mellows out a bit, and there is no droning sound on the highway.When running through the canyons, the Remus emits a deep baritone note throughout the rev range. Any application of throttle is met with a proportionate resonant soundtrack I want to hear from the boxer.Even when wicking it up on the freeway, I can hear the mellow sound until cruising speed, where it blends in with the wind noise. This is precisely what I wanted and envisioned, so I am pleased.
When riding, I can’t say I feel a great power boost, but that’s okay with me. The torque curve seems to remain about the same, with no flat spots or inconsistent fueling induced by the change. Yet there is a new, fortified eagerness for the motor to want to produce power across the rev range, which is nicely satisfying.I saved about eight pounds far from the center of gravity. While I appreciate that loss, given the weight I’ve accumulated with add-ons, including a heavier seat and crash bars, I’m not too concerned about vehicle weight. After all, I’m not seeking lap time reductions. None of what I’ve done has made any negatively noticeable change to rideability.Motivation
The influencing factors in my decision to add this exhaust were threefold—looks accounted for 65 percent, sound 25 percent, and performance enhancement was 10 percent. Interestingly, the Remus slip-on muffler meets these requirements in proportion to my expectations—perhaps the sound is even better than anticipated.
Of the modifications I’ve made to the Ultimate Motorcycling
BMW R 1250 RS Project Bike, the new Remus Black Hawk is my early favorite. It is one piece that I enjoy, whether looking at it or listening to the music it plays.