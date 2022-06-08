2023 Kawasaki Elektrode First Look [8 Fast Facts + 33 Electrifying Photos]

Hello everyone and welcome to Ultimate Motorcycling’s weekly Podcast—Motos and Friends. My name is Arthur Coldwells.

This week, Editor Don Williams tells us all about the new Indian Pursuit. This high performance full-dresser features Indian’s powerful liquid-cooled v-twin engine that spools up quickly and smoothly. If you’re a performance rider who likes full-dresser luxury—then you’re probably going to want to hear what Don has to say.

In the second segment Associate Editor and Podcast producer Teejay Adams chats to Loren Turnbull. She’s one of the moderators at the respected East Coast Female Riders group in Australia—you can find it on Facebook—and has just started her own digital Motorcycle magazine for ladies, called Girl Moto Media.

Loren chats with Teejay about her experience riding in Thailand’s northwest corner. The famed Mae Hong Son loop is an unbelievably spectacular, ride through mist-covered mountain passes and steamy jungles. Loren and her partner rented a couple of Yamahas and rode the nearly two thousand corners that make up the almost 400-mile long, 4-day ride.

From all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!