2022 Indian Chieftain Elite First Look [Luxury Bagger Fast Facts]

By
Don Williams
-
2022 Indian Chieftain Elite Price

The Indian Chieftain gets the Elite treatment again, with 150 examples of the 2022 Indian Chieftain Elite being produced for worldwide consumption.

This year, the Chieftain Elite sports a new Heavy Metal Smoke paint job, along with a wide range of bronze finishes. Indian gives the “premium” bronze treatment to the airbox, primary cover, saddlebag latches, and the iconic Indian Motorcycle headdress on the front fender. Oil-rubbed bronze finishes are found on the cam cover, pushrod tubes, and horn cover.

2022 Indian Chieftain Elite: For Sale

Final touches include aluminum floorboards, LED saddlebag lights, precision-cut wheels, and an adjustable flared windshield.

For those about to rock, the new Chieftain Elite has a 400-watt PowerBand audio system integrated into Indian’s proprietary Ride Command infotainment system that incorporates Apple CarPlay and GPS.

2022 Indian Chieftain Elite: MSRP

Like the three other Chieftains in the line, the Elite is powered by the Thunderstroke 116 motor that cranks out 126 ft-lbs of torque before it hits 3000 rpm.

Expect to see the 2022 Indian Chieftain Elite at a dealer before this month is over. The list price is $32,999, a $5000 bump over the Chieftain Limited and $10k more than the standard Chieftain.

We have tested the Indian Chieftain Elite

2022 Indian Chieftain Elite Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Thunderstroke 116 49-degree V-twin

  • Bore x stroke: 4.063” x 4.449” (103.2 x 113mm)

  • Displacement: 116 cubic inches (1890cc)

  • Compression ratio: 11:1

  • Maximum torque: 126 ft-lbs @ 2900 rpm

  • Fueling: Closed-loop EFI w/ 54mm throttle body

  • Valvetrain: Triple-cam pushrod, 2vpc

  • Cooling: Air/oil

  • Exhaust: Split dual-exhaust w/ crossover

  • Transmission 6-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multi-plate

  • Primary drive: Gear

  • Final Drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm fork; 4.7 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Air-adjustable shock; 4.5 inches

  • Wheels: Cast aluminum

  • Front wheel: 19 x 3.5

  • Rear wheel: 16 x 5.0

  • Tires: Metzeler Cruisetec

  • Front tire: 130/60 x 19

  • Rear tire: 180/60 x 16

  • Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers

  • Rear brake: 300mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper

  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 65.7 inches

  • Rake: 25 degrees

  • Trail: 5.9 inches

  • Seat height: 25.6 inches

  • Fuel capacity 5.5 gallons

  • Color: Heavy Metal Smoke w/ Polished Bronze Accents

  • Curb weight: 829 pounds

2022 Indian Chieftain Elite Price: $32,999 MSRP

2022 Indian Chieftain Elite Photo Gallery

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR