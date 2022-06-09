2023 Husqvarna FS 450 First Look [7 Supermoto Fast Facts]

While there are a few street-legal supermoto motorcycles available, pure supermoto racebikes are few and far between. Even a lack of competition doesn’t stop Husqvarna from upping the ante on its dirt-bike-based pavement racer, and the 2023 Husqvarna FS 450 arrives with significant changes from last year’s racer. We don’t have all the details we’d like, including a spec sheet. However, that doesn’t stop us from sharing what we do know.
The 2023 Husqvarna FS 450 gets a new frame. The hydro-formed frame is still made of chromoly steel. The ’23 gets new geometry designed to reduce squat on acceleration. The subframe is a new aluminum-polyamide hybrid, which replaces the carbon-fiber/polyamide subframe used for years. Husqvarna tells us that the new subframe is more durable and has specific rigidity properties that enhance the main frame.
Expect more acceleration from the new motor. The basic SOHC architecture remains, but Husqvarna claims “class-leading performance and low weight” from the mill. The exact engine placement has also changed in the new frame.
The quickshifter gets a new sensor. According to the Husky, the change is intended to improve upshifts—more acceleration, again.
Your left thumb is now the master of electronics. The new switch, mounted on a ProTaper handlebar, controls traction control, launch control, and the quickshifter setting.
The WP Xact suspension on the 2023 Husqvarna FS 450 gets major changes. The 48mm fork is new, with a focus on increasing the progressivity of the damping to prevent bottoming. The air function remains, supplanting a spring. The shock now requires no tools for damping adjustments, and the main piston is updated.
Moving around the motorcycle should be easier, thanks to new bodywork.
You won’t have to wait long for a 2023 Husqvarna FS 450—they’re supposed to be in dealers without delay. We don’t have an MSRP yet for the new supermoto racer.
Yamaha XSR900 + Scott Russell Unfiltered w Neale Bayly Part 1
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome to Motos and Friends, a weekly Podcast from Ultimate Motorcycling.
This week, Senior Editor Nic de Sena talks to us about the uber-cool new Yamaha XSR 900. This gorgeous, retro-styled machine is another take on the awesome MT-09. There are some differences other than styling though, so it’s interesting to hear Nic’s thoughts on how this version of the three-cylinder 900 from Yamaha fits within the model range.
In the second segment, Editor-at-Large Neale Bayly talks with a true racing icon, Mr Daytona himself—Scott Russell. Hailing from Georgia in the deep South, the former World Superbike and AMA Superbike Champion won the Daytona 200 a record five times, and also the Suzuka 8 Hours in 1993. Scott is the all-time leader in 750 cc AMA Supersport wins, and in 2005 he was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.
This is Part 1 of 2, where Scott takes us from his humble beginnings on the back roads of Georgia and the start of his racing career, through to the massive crash at Daytona that ended that chapter of his life. A notorious bad-boy off track as well as shockingly naturally talented on track, Scott’s raw telling in his signature southern drawl of how things unfolded for him, is an absolute must listen.
From all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!