2022 Husqvarna FS 450 First Look: Fast Facts From the Supermoto Track

The 2022 Husqvarna FS 450 is here with just a single update from last year, not counting the new colors. The Brembo hydraulic system for the Suter slipper clutch is all-new. That’s not a big surprise, as there’s not much competition in the 450cc supermoto class. So, let’s go over some of the highlights of this pure-race motorcycle:
- The 63-horsepower motor weighs just 60 pounds. Overall weight of the FS 450 with the 1.85-gallon tank filled with high-test is 238 pounds.
- Fully adjustable WP Xact suspension units are used at both ends. The fork uses an air-spring, while the shock gets help from a linkage system.
- The Alpina wire-spoke wheels are the same unusual configuration and are shod with Bridgestone slicks. The front rim is a 16.5-inch hoop, while a more familiar 17-inch rim is used in the rear.
- The chromoly frame has a polyamide/carbon-fiber subframe.
- There are plenty of technical accessories, including an Akropovič Slip-on Line muffler, Factory Racing rear brake caliper, Hinson outer clutch cover, and upgraded seat.
We don’t have a price yet for the 2022 Husqvarna FS 450, and we can’t tell you when it will be in dealerships.
We have tested the Husqvarna FS 450
2022 Husqvarna FS 450 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke
- Displacement: 450cc
- Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4 mm
- Maximum power: 63 horsepower
- Compression ratio: 12.75:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves
- Fuel System: Keihin EFI w/ 44 mm throttle body
- Starting: Electric
- Lubrication: Pressure lubrication w/ 2 oil pumps
- Transmission: Pankl Racing Systems 5-speed
- Clutch: Suter slipper clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
CHASSIS
- Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
- Subframe: Carbon-fiber/polyamide
- Handlebar: ProTaper
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm air-spring fork; 11.2 inches
- Rear Suspension: Linkage-assisted WP Xact shock; 10.5 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoke Alpina
- Front tire: 125/60 x 16.5; Bridgestone Battlax Supermoto
- Rear tire: 165/65 x 17; Bridgestone Battlax Racing
- Front brake: 310mm disc w/ 4-piston radially mounted Brembo caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo hydraulics
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 16mm
- Seat height: 35.0 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons
- Curb weight: 238 pounds
2022 Husqvarna FS 450 Price: $TBA MSRP