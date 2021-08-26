2022 Husqvarna FS 450 First Look: Fast Facts From the Supermoto Track

The 2022 Husqvarna FS 450 is here with just a single update from last year, not counting the new colors. The Brembo hydraulic system for the Suter slipper clutch is all-new. That’s not a big surprise, as there’s not much competition in the 450cc supermoto class. So, let’s go over some of the highlights of this pure-race motorcycle:

The 63-horsepower motor weighs just 60 pounds. Overall weight of the FS 450 with the 1.85-gallon tank filled with high-test is 238 pounds.

Fully adjustable WP Xact suspension units are used at both ends. The fork uses an air-spring, while the shock gets help from a linkage system.

The Alpina wire-spoke wheels are the same unusual configuration and are shod with Bridgestone slicks. The front rim is a 16.5-inch hoop, while a more familiar 17-inch rim is used in the rear.

The chromoly frame has a polyamide/carbon-fiber subframe.

There are plenty of technical accessories, including an Akropovič Slip-on Line muffler, Factory Racing rear brake caliper, Hinson outer clutch cover, and upgraded seat.

We don’t have a price yet for the 2022 Husqvarna FS 450, and we can’t tell you when it will be in dealerships.

2022 Husqvarna FS 450 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke

Displacement: 450cc

Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4 mm

Maximum power: 63 horsepower

Compression ratio: 12.75:1

Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves

Fuel System: Keihin EFI w/ 44 mm throttle body

Starting: Electric

Lubrication: Pressure lubrication w/ 2 oil pumps

Transmission: Pankl Racing Systems 5-speed

Clutch: Suter slipper clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

Subframe: Carbon-fiber/polyamide

Handlebar: ProTaper

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm air-spring fork; 11.2 inches

Rear Suspension: Linkage-assisted WP Xact shock; 10.5 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoke Alpina

Front tire: 125/60 x 16.5; Bridgestone Battlax Supermoto

Rear tire: 165/65 x 17; Bridgestone Battlax Racing

Front brake: 310mm disc w/ 4-piston radially mounted Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo hydraulics

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 16mm

Seat height: 35.0 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons

Curb weight: 238 pounds

2022 Husqvarna FS 450 Price: $TBA MSRP

2022 Husqvarna FS 450 Photo Gallery