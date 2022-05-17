2023 KTM XC-W Lineup First Look (20 Photos: Three Off-Road 2-Strokes)

Although there aren’t a lot of changes for the 2023 KTM XC-W lineup, there is one significant technical update. The 2023 KTM XC-W lineup gets a Dunlop Geomax MX33 front tire, replacing the Dunlop Geomax AT81. However, KTM still taps the AT81 for rear rubber duties.In the marketing realm, TPI is gone from the model names of the three XC-W two-strokes—the 300, 250, and 150—though they still feature the innovative fuel injection system. The 2023 graphics pay gentle tribute to the KTM enduro models of the 1990s, with white, purple, and orange taking center stage on the stickers. Also, the frame is now orange—something we were used to seeing only on special editions.
Returning features include WP Xplor suspension, with a linkage-free shock with progressive damping. An electronic oil pump eliminates premixing gasoline and two-stroke oil, and reduces oil consumption. Electric starting is standard on all three 2023 KTM XC-Ws, with the 150 retaining a backup kickstarter.Prices are up this year, with the 2023 KTM 300 XC-W cracking the $11,000 barrier, though the 150 XC-W keeps its price in four figures.
2023 KTM 300 XC-W (250 XC-W and 150 XC-W) Specs
ENGINE
Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke
Displacement: 293cc (250: 259cc; 150: 144cc)
Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm (250: 66.4 x 72mm; 150: 58 x 54.5mm)
KTM RC 390 and Gordon McCall of Quail Motorcycle Gathering
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello and welcome once again to Ultimate Motorcycling’s weekly Podcast—Motos and Friends.
This week’s Podcast is brought to you by Yamaha motorcycles. Discover how the YZF-R7 provides the perfect balance of rider comfort and true supersport performance by checking it out at YamahaMotorsports.com, or see it for yourself at your local dealer.
This week features Senior Editor Nic de Sena’s impressions of the new KTM RC 390. The entry-level KTM has always been an impressive motorcycle that has sold extremely well, however the factory has now taken the bike to another level, with top-spec features that are typically found on flagship machines. Clearly KTM has realized that even smaller engined machines should have high spec suspension, brakes and electronics packages. Nic tells us how well the new RC 390 is equipped, and what he thought of riding the smaller displacement rocket.
In the second segment I chat with automotive and motorcycle industry icon, Gordon McCall. Gordon is the Director of Motorsports at the Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel Valley, California.
This weekend of Saturday May 14th sees the annual Quail Motorcycle Gathering re-start after its Covid-forced hiatus, and having attended every one of the previous Motorcycle Gatherings, personally I’m very happy that the event is back on the schedule. Gordon chats about the event and a little of what’s happening this year. It’s a great event and if you feel like a trip to the gorgeous Quail Lodge in Carmel Valley, you’ll get to meet Gordon, Roland Sands, and of course a large number of stunning motorcycles too.
From all of us at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!