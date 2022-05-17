2023 KTM XC-W Lineup First Look (20 Photos: Three Off-Road 2-Strokes)

By
Don Williams
-
2023 KTM 250 XC-W

Although there aren’t a lot of changes for the 2023 KTM XC-W lineup, there is one significant technical update. The 2023 KTM XC-W lineup gets a Dunlop Geomax MX33 front tire, replacing the Dunlop Geomax AT81. However, KTM still taps the AT81 for rear rubber duties.

In the marketing realm, TPI is gone from the model names of the three XC-W two-strokes—the 300, 250, and 150—though they still feature the innovative fuel injection system. The 2023 graphics pay gentle tribute to the KTM enduro models of the 1990s, with white, purple, and orange taking center stage on the stickers. Also, the frame is now orange—something we were used to seeing only on special editions.

2023 KTM XC-W Lineup First Look: Prices and MSRP
2023 KTM 300 XC-W

Returning features include WP Xplor suspension, with a linkage-free shock with progressive damping. An electronic oil pump eliminates premixing gasoline and two-stroke oil, and reduces oil consumption. Electric starting is standard on all three 2023 KTM XC-Ws, with the 150 retaining a backup kickstarter.

2023 KTM XC-W Lineup First Look: Specs - 300, 250, 150
2023 KTM 150 XC-W

Prices are up this year, with the 2023 KTM 300 XC-W cracking the $11,000 barrier, though the 150 XC-W keeps its price in four figures.

2023 KTM 300 XC-W (250 XC-W and 150 XC-W) Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke

  • Displacement: 293cc (250: 259cc; 150: 144cc)

  • Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm (250: 66.4 x 72mm; 150: 58 x 54.5mm)

  • Induction: Transfer port injection

  • Fueling: EFI w/ 39mm Dell’Orto throttle body

  • Exhaust: Power valve w/ expansion chamber

  • Cooling: Liquid

  • Starting: Electric (150: Kickstart backup)

  • Lubrication: Electronic oil injection

  • Transmission: Pankl 6-speed

  • Clutch: Diaphragm-spring wet-multiplate w/ Brembo hydraulics

  • Final drive: X-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Double-cradle chromoly steel

  • Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum w/ ODI grips

  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 48mm inverted WP Xplor fork; 11.8 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-less, fully adjustable WP Xplor piggyback-reservoir shock w/ progressive damping; 12.2 inches

  • Wheels: Giant

  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

  • Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21; Dunlop Geomax MX33

  • Rear tire: 110/100 x 18; Dunlop Geomax AT81

  • Front brake: 260mm Wave disc w/ Brembo caliper

  • Rear brake: 240mm Wave disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.3 inches

  • Rake: 26.5 degrees

  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm

  • Seat height: 37.8 inches

  • Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

  • Fuel tank capacity: 2.4 gallons

  • Two-stroke oil tank capacity: 23.7 ounces

  • Wet weight: 243 pounds (150: 217 pounds)

PRICES

  • 2023 KTM 300 XC-W Price: $11,099 MSRP

  • 2023 KTM 250 XC-W Price: $10,799

  • 2023 KTM 150 XC-W Price: $9799

2023 KTM 300 XC-W Photo Gallery

2023 KTM 250 XC-W Photo Gallery

2023 KTM 150 XC-W Photo Gallery

2023 KTM XC-W Lineup Action Photo Gallery

