2022 BMW M 1000 RR 50 Years M First Look [50th Anniversary Edition]

The 2022 BMW M 1000 RR 50 Years M is here, and it doesn’t run a penny more than the standard BMW M 1000 RR. However, you can’t buy the 50 Years M edition without the $4500 M Competition Package. As BMW gently puts it, “To get the anniversary edition, the M 1000 RR should be equipped with the optional 50 Years M Package.”

2022 BMW M 1000 RR 50 Years M First Look: MSRP

The 50 Years M Package includes the M Billet Package, Carbon Package, M GPS-Lap timer and data logger, M endurance chain, silver-anodized aluminum swingarm, rear seat cover, and passenger kit. The M Billet Package consists of M brake and clutch levers, adjustable M rider’s footpegs, engine spoiler cover, and brake lever guard. The Carbon Package gets you carbon fiber goodness on the upper side fairing, chain guard, sprocket cover, and wheel covers from the M Carbon collection.

 

BMW M GmbH got going in 1972 to consolidate BMW’s various motorsport racing participation. Robert A. Lutz, a board member on the Board of Management of BMW AG for Sales in 1972, said, “A company is like a human being. If it does sports, it stays fit, enthusiastic, more effecting, and powerful.”

BMW M successes in the motorcycling realm include success in racing endeavors ranging from the Isle of Man TT to the Paris-Dakar Rally.

2022 BMW M 1000 RR 50 Years M First Look: MSRP: Price

To ensure everyone knows you’re on a 2022 BMW M 1000 R 50 Years M, it comes in a distinctive Sao Paulo Yellow with 50 Years M livery. Look for this motorcycle to arrive in the United States late in the third quarter of this year as a very-late 2022 model.

Garage photography by Hermann Koepf

2022 BMW M 1000 RR 50 Years M Specs

MOTOR

  • Type: Inline-4

  • Displacement: 999cc

  • Bore x stroke: 80 x 49.7mm

  • Maximum power: 205 horsepower @ 13,000 rpm

  • Maximum torque: 83 ft-lbs @ 11,000 rpm

  • Maximum speed: 189 mph

  • Compression ratio: 13.5:1

  • Valvetrain: DOHC with dual timing; 4 titanium valves per cylinder

  • Fueling: EMI w/ 48mm throttle bodies

  • Transmission: 6-speed w/ straight-cut gears

  • Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ slipper function

  • Final drive: 525 chain

FRAME

  • Type: Aluminum composite bridge

  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 45mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable shock; 4.6 inches

  • Wheels: M Carbon

  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

  • Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00

  • Tires: Michelin Power Cup 2

  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17

  • Rear tire: 200/55 x 17

  • Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston M calipers

  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

  • ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS Pro

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 57.4 inches

  • Rake: 23.6 degrees

  • Trail: 3.9 inches

  • Seat height: 32.8 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 4.4 gallons

  • Estimate fuel consumption: 36 mpg

  • Curb weight: 423 pounds

  • Color: Sao Paulo Yellow w/ 50 Years M badging

2022 BMW M 1000 RR 50 Years M Price: $41,495 MSRP  

2022 BMW M 1000 RR 50 Years M Photo Gallery

