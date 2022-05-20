Lee Parks Design Psi Pro Tire Pressure Gauge First Look

One of the most significant safety checks you can do on your motorcycle is often overlooked—checking the air pressure in its tires
. Even if you think about ensuring proper air pressure, the hassle of getting a gauge on the valve stem can be a convenient excuse to rely on eyeballing the psi. Lee Parks Design recognized that roadblock to doing what you know you need to do, and came up with the Psi Pro Tire Pressure Gauge.
The idea behind the Lee Parks Design Psi Pro Tire Pressure Gauge is brilliantly simple—make it easier to get a reading. Lee Parks Design founder Lee Parks, best known as the founder of Total Control Training school for motorcyclists and author of the Total Control
advanced how-to-ride book, turned his design skills toward tire pressure gauges, resulting in the Psi Pro.
The secret is in the 90-degree angle for the cylindrical air chuck. Many valve stems point straight to the hub, which makes it impossible to get a traditional straight pencil-style, round-head tire pressure gauge. Even the heads with a 45-degree angle from the body can find interference from spokes, discs, or a sprocket. The 90-degree angle design on the Psi Pro makes every valve stem accessible.
The Psi Pro features a 5.5-inch long brass body with a high-grip textured coating. The air chuck is nickel-plated steel and a half-inch long and is designed to securely mount on the valve stem with an intuitive push. When the pressure comes in, a piston acts on a steel spring that pushes out a traditional three-inch-long nylon stick that has markings in one-psi increments to reveal the pressure. When you remove the air chuck from the valve stem, the indicator bar self-retracts to avoid inadvertent damage.Lee Parks Designs
claims the pressure measurement is accurate within one psi from 5 psi to 50 psi—making it compatible with street bikes and bikes—and backs that up with a five-year warranty. Even if you have a tire pressure monitoring system
, you might want this gauge as a backup to confirm its accuracy. The Lee Parks Design Psi Pro Tire Pressure Gauge is made in the United States and has an MSRP of $28.