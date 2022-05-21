2022 Suzuki Live To Parade Sheene 500cc GP Racebikes at Cadwell Park

Hello everyone and welcome once again to Ultimate Motorcycling’s weekly Podcast—Motos and Friends.

My name is Arthur Coldwells.

This week’s Podcast is brought to you by Yamaha motorcycles. Discover how the YZF-R7 provides the perfect balance of rider comfort and true supersport performance by checking it out at YamahaMotorsports.com, or see it for yourself at your local dealer.

This Podcast is also brought to you by Schuberth Helmets and the new state-of-the-art Schuberth C5. The flip up C5 blends ultimate safety, amazing aerodynamic and aeroacoustic performance within its compact and light design.

This week’s episode features Senior Editor Nic de Sena’s impressions of the beautiful new Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST that is loosely based around the original FXRT Sport Glide from the 1980s. Hailing from The Golden State, these cult-status performance machines became known as West Coast style, with sportier suspension, increased horsepower, and niceties including creature comforts such as a tidy fairing and sporty luggage.

In past episodes you might have heard us mention my best friend, Daniel Schoenewald, and in the second segment I chat with him about some of the really special machines in his 170 or so—and growing—motorcycle collection. He’s always said to me that he doesn’t consider himself the owner, merely the curator of the motorcycles for the next generation.

Yet Daniel is not just a collector, but I can attest a really skilled rider. His bikes are not trailer queens, they’re ridden, and they’re ridden pretty hard. Actually, we have had many, many memorable rides on pretty much all of the machines in the collection at one time or another.

From all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!