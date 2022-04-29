2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT+ Review [21 Fast Facts for Sport-Touring]

Just a few years ago, it seemed that the sport-touring genre was disappearing from the motorcycling landscape. Adventure motorcycles, which are sporty and have panniers at the ready, were crowding out the sportbike-based alternatives. However, traditional sport-tourers are making a comeback. If you don’t ride off the pavement, you don’t need long-travel suspension, a 19-inch front wheel, and tires with dirt pretensions. Street suspension, 17-inch wheels, and pure-pavement tires work better for pavement-only applications. The 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT+ recognizes that reality, and it’s a motorcycle with the GSX-R1000 K5 heritage to enhance its sporting credentials.We tested the Suzuki GSX-S1000GT+ on everything from the wide-open interstates to the tightest rural canyons to traffic-strangled urban freeways. We learned quite a bit about Suzuki’s latest evolution of the sport-touring genus.
Suzuki continues to use the legendary GSX-R1000 K5 architecture for the GSX-S1000GT+, with plenty of upgrades this year. The less-oversquare design enhances usability, giving the inline-4 a bit more grunt than in a shorter-stroke configuration. Suzuki focused on the valvetrain, delivering new cams, cam chain and tensioner, and valve springs. The throttle bodies are ride-by-wire with servos moving the throttle plates. The throttle bodies get air from a new airbox and tapered intake. There’s also a new stainless steel exhaust system, with a catalyst where the headers converge and in the mid-chamber, making it easier to install an EPA-legal muffler.
The transmission didn’t escape notice, and that includes the clutch. The new larger-diameter clutch enhances both the assist and slipper functions, making them smoother via more ramp overlap. The gearbox gets a new shift cam, shift-cam retainer, shift-cam plate, and shift shaft, all of which work to enhance the standard quickshifter.
We can tell you that the transmission, clutch, and quickshifter are exemplary performers. The quickshifter is fantastic when ripping through the canyons, with the slipper clutch working together with the quickshifter for flawless corner entries. The assist clutch makes getting stuck in traffic a bit less fatiguing.
The reworked motor is a sweetheart that sings a siren song when wound up. Combined, the changes smoothed out the sometimes-hesitant feel of the now-discontinued GSX-S1000F engine, while keeping the overall power output virtually unchanged. The power curve is not entirely flat, as things ramp up more steeply above 6000 rpm, with the torque peaking at a lofty 9250 rpm. It gives you two motors in one—keep it in the lower half of the rev range when you’re touring, and in the top half when it’s time for some spirited riding.
Three power modes on the GT+ add to the flexibility of the powerplant. Eschewing names, Suzuki goes with A, B, and C modes. There are two pieces of good news—the three modes are dramatically different, and all useful. Regardless of the mode selected, the engine will produce the same 150 horsepower and 78 ft-lbs of torque—it’s all about delivery.
The C mode is there for when it’s wet. Throttle response is noticeably damped, enough so that you won’t be tempted to use it if traction conditions are not compromised, even in heavy traffic.
B mode restricts throttle response less, though still enough that you notice it every time you twist the throttle. You might want B mode when sightseeing, as it has a calming effect.
The most aggressive mode can be a handful on some motorcycles—not so with the 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT+. Selecting A mode gives you a taste of the GSX-R1000, though the delivery is still silky—no snatch detected. You’ll want to be paying attention if you twist the throttle hard, particularly in lower gears. This is a fine all-around mode, as the GT+ is still easily managed, yet always ready to stretch its legs and get the rpm up to five figures at a moment’s notice.
Further fine-tuning of the power can be done via the adjustable traction control. Suzuki gives you five settings—1 through 5. Level 5 moderates the power a bit, with the differences between the other four levels being harder to quantify. The traction control system monitors the rotation of the wheels, engine speed, gear selection, and throttle position to do its work.
Changing settings is effortless with the roomy 6.5-inch TFT display. The pairing of a four-way round switch and two rocker switches is quickly mastered. Really, there’s not a lot to do, so there’s no reason for it to be complicated. Oddly, the quickshifter can be defeated, and it gets as much real estate as the power mode and traction control. I can’t imagine a reason for turning the quickshifter off. Helpfully, the bright display is easily readable in all conditions, and automatically changes with the light, even within the short distance of a tunnel.
Suzuki boasts a free mySPIN app that links your phone to the screen, and it’s worth every penny. Unfortunately, like so many manufacturer-branded apps of this type, it is buggy. Sometimes it would recognize my iPhone 12, and other times it was baffled. The map function deserves special scorn for poor UX. Sometimes the map would follow me, and other times it had no idea I was moving. If you want to adjust the power mode or traction control, you must leave the map display. To get the map back, you have to come to a stop—ridiculous. One can argue that it’s a safety concern, yet this app can distract you with your calendar and contacts for making calls. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are far superior.
We’ve mentioned some electronics, but didn’t say anything about the IMU for good reason—there isn’t one. Suzuki is aiming the 2022 GSX-S1000GT+ at price-conscious buyers, and this was a place the engineers felt money could be saved. The contention is that the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System uses sophisticated software to manage all the data sent to it and make the best decision. While an IMU can make for precise ABS implementation in corners, for example, Suzuki’s 32-bit ECM is aware of what the motorcycle is doing and reacts accordingly.
The suspension on the 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT+ is fully adjustable, though manually. At the $13,799 price point, you don’t get semi-active suspension, or even electronic damping adjustability. Instead, you get quality KYB suspension at both ends set up particularly well for the jobs at hand. A hard charger will want to firm the damping up a bit, and a screwdriver accomplishes that fairly quickly—you’ll learn what settings you want and fiddle accordingly. Even on bumpy LA freeways, I never experienced the desire for softer damping—the KYBs are nicely compliant without being mushy.
The GT+ has a welcomingly neutral chassis. It’s neither as aggressive as the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX nor as relaxed as the Yamaha Tracer 9 GT. The Suzuki sits in a middle ground with the Ducati SuperSport 950. Sans bags, The GT+ is not nearly as light as Ducati, a bit heavier than the Yamaha, and lighter than the Kawasaki.
The handling is perfect for an all-arounder expected to be taken into assorted situations. The GT+ is solid down the straights, never producing headshake, even at speeds up to 135 mph (closed course, blah, blah, blah). Fast sweepers are flawless, even when the road isn’t quite up to snuff. When the twisties tighten up, the short-wheelbase GT+ responds nicely. Weighing in at 521 pounds, and carrying a few more pounds worth of clothes and assorted cargo, the Suzuki is remarkably intuitive. Unless you’re pushing into pure sportbike performance, you don’t have to do much to make things happen. If you think it, the GT+ makes it happen without complaint. New bike-specific Dunlop Roadsport 2 tires add to the confident feel.
Wisely thought-out ergonomics add to the 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT+ package. Compared to the GSX-S1000F, The GT+ has a one-inch wider handlebar that is rotated more toward the rider. The result is a more comfortable upright seating position after hundreds of miles in the pleasantly firm saddle that is easy to navigate when riding hard in corners. Your legs will know it’s a sportbike-based motorcycle, though the higher and closer grips put less pressure on your legs to mitigate the comfort.
Suzuki keeps vibration under control by rubber-mounting the bars, pegs, and seats. You can feel buzzing at times—hey, it’s an inline-4—though it’s not debilitating, even after hundreds of miles of high-speed riding.
The non-adjustable windscreen offers less protection from the blast than you’d expect on a sport-tourer. On the positive side, it doesn’t obstruct your view at all. Fortunately, Suzuki has a taller, wider accessory Touring windscreen that rises 2.75 inches higher and flares up. We have seen the Touring windscreen, but not yet ridden a GT+ with it installed. Eyeballing it, if I were buying the motorcycle for touring, I would have the Touring windscreen installed before I took delivery. Really, on the GT+, it should have been standard, with this windshield on the luggage-free GT version—and the windshield should be adjustable, of course. Speaking of which, the bags and their mounts are the difference between the GT and GT+. The GT is $650 less expensive than the GT+. However, if you want to add bags to the GT, you’ll be coughing up over $1k.
The bags are roomy and delightful to use. It’s a one-key design, and removal is as easy as reinstallation. The bags can house most full-face helmets if it’s not fitted with an intercom device. I was a bit annoyed that you can’t remove the key from the bag without locking it, but Suzuki feels the latch isn’t secure enough for riding without it being locked. So, you have to lock the bags to get rolling. The GT+ looks great without the bags, though not identical to the GT due to the mounting hardware, though it’s hardly noticeable.
The new GSX-S1000GT+ is an impressive triple-duty motorcycle. It works great as a sport-tourer. Without the bags, it’s a comfortable, faired upright sportbike. The GT+ is also a fantastic commuter motorcycle. Though not 100 percent useful for seeing what’s happening behind you, the mirrors are at a prime height for lane splitting. The GT+’s balance makes it easy to maneuver through traffic. If you’re late to work and there’s some open freeway, you can make good time if no one with a ticket book is looking.
We’re happy to see a sport-touring renaissance. There are several contenders at various prices, and we’re waiting for the new Honda NT1100 to show up in America. The 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT+ is positioned as a high-performance motorcycle massaged into touring duty, with an attractive price point. We still believe in sport-tourers, and the GT+ is a superb addition to the class.
Suzuki GSX-S1000GT + Rusty Mac of Aussie Backroads Moto Touring
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends, a weekly podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling.
In this week’s first segment Editor Don Williams brings us his thoughts on Suzuki’s eagerly awaited GSX-S 1000 GT… that’s the sport touring version of the company’s upright naked sport bike. Don has just returned from a successful two-day, 750-mile round trip on the GT and it seems that overall, he was quite impressed by the bike.
The second segment is the final one in our series from Brisbane, Australia. Associate Editor Teejay Adams and myself chatted with motorcycle adventurer Rusty Mac about his guided outback touring company Australian Backroads Motorcycle Touring. Rusty has been taking all-comers on day-trips for many years, and has now branched out into overnight trips as well. So if you’re perhaps interested in riding some of Australia’s roads less traveled, then Rusty is the guy to show you the best places to visit, and have the best experience.