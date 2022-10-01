Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart IV Review [Sport Touring Tires]

Fire and forget. That’s the Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart IV
. Trackday junkies and knee-down canyon riders will be tempted to click away now, but even they might be in for a surprise.If you’re a typical rider, even of the best variety, you may find that the Dunlop Roadsmart IV tires can handle anything you throw in their way. I’ve recently run a pair of RSIVs on the Ultimate Motorcycling BMW R 1250 RS Project Bike
.
Previously, on my Yamaha MT-10
, I ran the Roadsmart IIIs and IVs after eating through some Dunlop Sportmax Q3
and Q3+
tires. Sure, the pure sport models offer a bit more grip, but only that. Venture out on track, and you’ll want all the advantages you can afford. However, for a fast sport-touring bike, I’d wager you can’t tell the difference between them on the street.I’m budget conscious. Although all the models are similarly priced, I have an aversion to paying for tire changes which can easily be $100 or more. So, why settle for 2500 or so miles (Q3+ on MT-10) when I can get 95 percent of the performance and 5200 (MT-10) and 6500 (R 1250 RS) miles out of a set of tires.
The Dunlop Roadsmart IV tires are claimed to stay close to peak performance throughout their lifespan, and my experience bears that out. The RSIV has a round profile, rather than having a more elliptical shape used by some other brands.As with the Q3s, the RSIV follows my lead exactly. The RSIV does not urge me into a turn; instead, the tire obeys my handlebar and body inputs without influencing them. This yields more control, stability, and confidence. I like the round profile, as it offers neutral steering versus those tire shapes that cause a bike to fall more aggressively into a turn.
I hear similar descriptions from very fast, very experienced friends who, more and more, are mounting sport touring tires on their Tuonos
, Super Dukes
, and the like for the same reasons I have described—performance and lifespan.The Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart IV tires are built with an updated tread pattern and claimed construction, compounds, and profiles compared to their predecessor, the RSIII. Dunlop
claims “15 percent lighter steering on turn-in with more linear response” with its new profile. Claimed mileage increase is about 25 percent comp. They do run longer than the RSIII, but I cannot confirm that percentage increase.I am completely satisfied with the smooth and quiet running of the Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart IV tires, which also provide a supple feel on most surfaces. The tires turn in predictably, hold steady on whatever line I chose, and give me high mid-corner confidence—simply fire and forget.Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart IV Fast FactsFront
120/70 x 17: $181 MSRP
120/17 x 18: $199Rear
160/60 x 17: $224
170/60 x 17: $231
180/55 x 17: $241
190/50 x 17: $253
190/55 x 17: $265
Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart IV Review Photo Gallery